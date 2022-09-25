Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Jaire Alexander gets optimistic update on groin injury suffered in Packers win over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers came away with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but they also saw cornerback Jaire Alexander sustain a lower-body injury in the game — one that might put his status at least for Week 4 in jeopardy. That being said, the Packers acted with apparent optimism following the game, hinting that Alexander’s injury is not serious enough to sideline him for an extended period.
Could Tampa Bay explore a trade to bring in a former Pro Bowl wide receiver?
The veteran has been unhappy with his playing time on his current team.
Packers 14, Bucs 12: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t overcome tons of missing pieces on offense and a slow start on defense Sunday, dropping their home opener to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Tom Brady and others reacted to the disappointing defeat:
Bucs vs. Packers: Final score predictions for Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finally get to enjoy the benefit of a home crowd for the first time this season, as they host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3. This matchups features a showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in...
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers
Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
5 keys to Packers beating Buccaneers in Week 3
The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to make a major statement early in the 2022 season when Matt LaFleur’s team takes the field against the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. Can the Packers continue putting Week 1 in the rear-view mirror, build...
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday
Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Questionable to return Sunday
Goedert (shin) is questionable to return Sunday against the Commanders, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury. If he's unable to return, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra would be candidates for increased roles.
