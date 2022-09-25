ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Jaire Alexander gets optimistic update on groin injury suffered in Packers win over Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers came away with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but they also saw cornerback Jaire Alexander sustain a lower-body injury in the game — one that might put his status at least for Week 4 in jeopardy. That being said, the Packers acted with apparent optimism following the game, hinting that Alexander’s injury is not serious enough to sideline him for an extended period.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury

Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday

Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs

The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report

Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability

Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss

Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday

Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster

The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
HOUSTON, TX
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over

Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Questionable to return Sunday

Goedert (shin) is questionable to return Sunday against the Commanders, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury. If he's unable to return, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra would be candidates for increased roles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

