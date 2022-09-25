ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
CBS Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins

Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3

Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
CBS Sports

Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury

Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report

Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability

Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss

Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football
CBS Sports

Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster

The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain

Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday

Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over

Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday

Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Mixon: Ankle not a problem for TNF

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Mixon (ankle) is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Miami, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Mixon was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Taylor said Mixon got his ankle nicked up during Sunday's win over the Jets,...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy