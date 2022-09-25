Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Highlights from Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks are now 1-2 on the year after falling 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Below are some of the top highlights from the game.
Cowboys @ Giants: Week 3 Injury Report
Off their first victory of the season, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) look to keep on rolling with momentum in Week Three, as they will try to be the first to put a blemish on the New York Giants (2-0) record on Monday night. The most notable player from both sides...
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 3 vs. Atlanta
Welcome to Game 3 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks host Atlanta at Lumen Field.
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
New York Giants lose Sterling Shepard to torn ACL: 3 wide receiver options for the team
The New York Giants’ wide receiver situation took yet another turn in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran
Patrick Mahomes discusses argument with Eric Bieniemy, takes blame for Chiefs' loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs had a very un-Chiefs like offensive output Sunday, finishing with just 315 total yards while going 3 of 10 on third down and 2 of 4 in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes went 20 of 35 for 262 yards with one touchdown to just one interception in the loss, as the Chiefs quarterback vented his frustration at times throughout the game.
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
First look: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons odds and lines
The Cleveland Browns (2-1) hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a Week 4 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Browns vs. Falcons odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday
Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins
Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
Giants Elevate DL Henry Mondeaux & CB Fabian Moreau
Both will return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers after the game. Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus. He was testing the...
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
