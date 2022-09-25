Read full article on original website
The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
CBS Sports' Todd Fuhrman has a warning for any potential blue chip quarterback prospects that may be thinking about coming to Miami to play for Mario Cristobal:. After Tyler Van Dyke was benched in the Hurricanes embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee State, the college football analyst took aim at Cristobal's history with QBs on Twitter.
It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was like a lot of people when he heard the Dolphins were hiring Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. He knew very little of the 39-year-old offensive savant who worked his way up the coaching ladder for the past decade. So, he started calling his counterparts around the league to find out about Miami’s new leader.
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase had a rather quiet day as his team beat the New York Jets. But quiet for Chase, funnily enough, is six catches and a touchdown. That touchdown raised a ton of eyebrows for anyone who saw it, too. Chase broke open in the endzone as Jets defenders just appeared to go the wrong way, making for an apparently blown coverage.
The emotional high the Jets were on after coming back to beat the Browns in Week 2 quickly turned back into rock bottom as the Jets looked completely flat in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, dropping the Jets to 1-2 on the year. Let’s check out some studs and duds from this one.
Fans watching Saturday’s game between Texas and Texas Tech had the same complaint just as things were getting underway. ESPN was airing the game, but they also wanted to keep fans updated on Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 61 home runs this season. When Judge came to the plate in the New York Yankees’ 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, ESPN cut in so sports fans could be able to watch in case the slugger went deep.
The New York Jets have been struggling against the Cincinnati Bengals today. For one Jets defender, those struggles boiled over into a heated sideline confrontation. During the first half after allowing a big touchdown to the Bengals, Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was seen getting into a very heated argument with one of his coaches. At one point, Williams got up from the bench and got into the coach's face before being separated by other members of the team.
One of the key moments of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals for the Jets was the wide-open touchdown allowed to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase early in the third quarter. On the play, there seemed to be some miscommunication between Sauce Gardner, Quincy Williams and Lamarcus Joyner as to who had the flat and whether Gardner had safety help.
The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Thursday in what will be the first of back-to-back primetime games for coach Zac Taylor's team. The Bengals (1-2) will be without one of their top defensive linemen, DJ Reader, when they take on the 3-0 Dolphins. ...
Millions of people tuned into coverage of Sunday Night Football on Sept. 25 with Comcast Corporation CMCSA owned NBC airing a contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. One viewer anxiously awaited the outcome that could net him millions of dollars or wash out gains seen from a $65,000 bet. Here’s the story.
It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Nine ex-UA players scored touchdowns in Week 3 in quarterbacks Mac Jones (Patriots), Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), wide receivers Amari Cooper (Browns)...
