ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night

The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
MIAMI, FL
msn.com

NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nbc Sports Boston#American Football#Nbc Sports Boston All#The New York Jets#Whitecottons
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss

Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown

It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja'Marr Chase reveals what Sauce Gardner told him about Jets' blown coverage

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase had a rather quiet day as his team beat the New York Jets. But quiet for Chase, funnily enough, is six catches and a touchdown. That touchdown raised a ton of eyebrows for anyone who saw it, too. Chase broke open in the endzone as Jets defenders just appeared to go the wrong way, making for an apparently blown coverage.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Fans had the same complaint about ESPN while watching Texas game

Fans watching Saturday’s game between Texas and Texas Tech had the same complaint just as things were getting underway. ESPN was airing the game, but they also wanted to keep fans updated on Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 61 home runs this season. When Judge came to the plate in the New York Yankees’ 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, ESPN cut in so sports fans could be able to watch in case the slugger went deep.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Heated Sideline Video

The New York Jets have been struggling against the Cincinnati Bengals today. For one Jets defender, those struggles boiled over into a heated sideline confrontation. During the first half after allowing a big touchdown to the Bengals, Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was seen getting into a very heated argument with one of his coaches. At one point, Williams got up from the bench and got into the coach's face before being separated by other members of the team.
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class

It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL
247Sports

Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 3 action

Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Nine ex-UA players scored touchdowns in Week 3 in quarterbacks Mac Jones (Patriots), Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), wide receivers Amari Cooper (Browns)...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy