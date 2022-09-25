Read full article on original website
You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
Arkansas hoping for defense to force turnovers
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is the underdog against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and Sam Pittman is hoping his defense can force some turnovers. In four games, the Razorbacks have two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. However, all those came in the first two games. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had an interception against both Cincinnati and South Carolina. linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Hudson Clark and defensive end Jordan Domineck have each recovered a fumble. Pittman talked about forcing turnovers.
Q. Our first question is from Kevin who says: Can someone ask coach Pittman, when we are chewing up yards like Pac-Man, why he does not veto coach Briles when he calls plays like double reverses, and double passes? He killed our momentum in the first half on our fourth series?
Linebacker Brian Huff talks Hogs, much more
FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff is one of the prospects in Arkansas who holds an offer from the Razorbacks. Huff, 6-3, 225, has helped Valley View to a 3-1 start this fall with 0-4 Forrest City up next Friday. Huff has 29 tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. At tight end for the Blazers, he has one catch for 24 yards. Valley View dropped the season opener to Harding Academy, but have bounced back to defeat Poplar Bluff (Mo.), Rivercrest and Paragould. Huff talked about how the season is going so far.
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
Tennessee goes hard as it crashes the party shortly after Hogs leave
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is 3-1 following a loss to Texas A&M 23-21 on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs have beaten Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State. Arkansas has outscored its opponent in the first, second and fourth quarters. However, Arkansas is losing the third quarter 40-13 and that has Sam Pittman concerned. He was asked on Monday if he knows why the team is struggling so badly in the third period, but playing well in the others?
Saban met with reporters on Monday ahead of the Crimson Tide's road trip to face the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy is off to a fast start to the 2022 season. In four games, Murphy has completed 30 of 52 passes for 489 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 23 carries for 65 yards. The Senators, coming off a state championship in 2021, are 3-1 on the season. Murphy and his teammates fell to Pulaski Academy in the season opener, but have since reeled off victories against Forrest City, Morrilton and Watson Chapel. They face 1-3 Vilonia on Friday.
The challenge of facing No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville was already going to be a physical and mental one for No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) and now it is going to be an emotional task as well. The Razorbacks coughed up a early two-touchdown lead in...
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas has released its depth chart for No. 2 Alabama. The two teams will meet on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and televised on CBS. Arkansas is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M while Alabama is undefeated. OFFENSE. WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. //...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media Monday to talk about the loss to Texas A&M and preview their game with Alabama. The No. 20 Hogs will take on the No. 2 Crimson Tide in Fayetteville at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s PTN Faceoff, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports writers Tom Murphy and Bob Holt discuss if the Texas A&M game should stay in AT&T Stadium in Arlington or go back to being a home-and-home matchup. To vote on who won the faceoff, click here.
Arkansas lost to Texas A&M 23-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night in absolutely brutal fashion. The Razorbacks were down 23-14 and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 23-21. The Aggies drove in response but missed a 53-yard kick, giving the Hogs good field position. Arkansas drove down to the 16 and looked to be in position to take the lead with a field goal, but things didn’t go as they hoped.
ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 10 Arkansas jumped out to a 14-0 lead against No. 23 Texas A&M in the first quarter and appeared headed for its fourth win, but then some questionable decisions plus a turnover and missed field goal allowed the Aggies to take a 23-21 win. “Well,...
Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
ARLINGTON, TX. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks were handed their first loss of the season on Saturday night as they fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 23-21. The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks wanted to start fast and fast they did. In their second possession of the game, KJ Jefferson...
