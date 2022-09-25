ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy says Kentucky-Ole Miss is a 'toss up' for 1 reason

Greg McElroy told Paul Finebaum that he thinks the Kentucky-Ole Miss game will be a close one. Both teams are 4-0 looking to improve to 5-0, and perhaps looking to prove they truly belong in the race for the SEC. McElroy labels the game as a toss up in Oxford, but a Kentucky win at home.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss’ home attendance ahead of SEC opener

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss moved to 4-0 Saturday with a 35-27 win over Tulsa. The Rebels weren’t at their best, especially after halftime, and by the end of the game the stands, especially the student sections, were pretty empty. This Saturday, the No. 14 Rebels open SEC play...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
anchorofgold.com

Ole Miss game set for 3 PM CT kickoff

After a bye week on Saturday, Vanderbilt football will return to action against Ole Miss on October 8 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Per today’s release from the SEC, the game will kick off at 3:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. The 3 PM SEC Network timeslot is, in the...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Lane Kiffin
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
OXFORD, MS
umc.edu

School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Football#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Ap#Sec
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department

Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Woman injured after shooting in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– A woman is injured after she was shot in the Panola County area Monday afternoon, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m and the victim went to a gas station on Highway 51 near Lucius Taylor Road after she was shot. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy