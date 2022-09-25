Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Rebels vs. Wildcats
The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy says Kentucky-Ole Miss is a 'toss up' for 1 reason
Greg McElroy told Paul Finebaum that he thinks the Kentucky-Ole Miss game will be a close one. Both teams are 4-0 looking to improve to 5-0, and perhaps looking to prove they truly belong in the race for the SEC. McElroy labels the game as a toss up in Oxford, but a Kentucky win at home.
What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels
The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss’ home attendance ahead of SEC opener
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss moved to 4-0 Saturday with a 35-27 win over Tulsa. The Rebels weren’t at their best, especially after halftime, and by the end of the game the stands, especially the student sections, were pretty empty. This Saturday, the No. 14 Rebels open SEC play...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane Kiffin Talks Home Atmosphere, Looks Back at 2020 Victory Over Kentucky
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin held his game-week press conference on Monday, ahead of the Rebels' upcoming game against No. 7 Kentucky. The always blunt, dry-humor enthusiast didn't have much to say about the Wildcats. However, he did have some words for his players regarding the lackluster ...
anchorofgold.com
Ole Miss game set for 3 PM CT kickoff
After a bye week on Saturday, Vanderbilt football will return to action against Ole Miss on October 8 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Per today’s release from the SEC, the game will kick off at 3:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. The 3 PM SEC Network timeslot is, in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky QB Will Levis discusses prep for early road kickoff at Ole Miss
The Kentucky Wildcats are on a roll. They’re 4-0 and ranked No. 7 in college football thanks to their undefeated record, which includes a win over No. 12 Florida on the road. Speaking of the road, the Wildcats will hit it once again for their fifth game of the...
Ole Miss to Debut Realtree Camo Helmet Design vs. Kentucky
The Rebels are rolling out a new lid on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops discusses Chris Rodriguez' return for Ole Miss: 'Chris doesn't need to come in and be our savior'
Mark Stoops and Kentucky get Chris Rodriguez back following the star running back’s 4-game absence after a DUI incident in May. Stoops spoke about Rodriguez’ return this week at Ole Miss. “Chris, it was just a matter of managing him while he was out,” Stoops said. “Just getting...
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
desotocountynews.com
Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department
Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
wtva.com
Governor appoints local lawmaker to head state agency, new Yalobusha DA, new state wildlife chief
HERNANDO, Miss. (WTVA) — Governor Tate Reeves appointed a state lawmaker from Calhoun County to head a state agency, a new district attorney for Yalobusha County and a new chief for the state wildlife department. State Representative Jim Beckett of Bruce was announced Friday as the new executive director...
Woman injured after shooting in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– A woman is injured after she was shot in the Panola County area Monday afternoon, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m and the victim went to a gas station on Highway 51 near Lucius Taylor Road after she was shot. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of stealing plane, threatening to crash it into Tupelo Walmart
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury this week indicted a man from Lee County accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into one of the Tupelo Walmarts. Cory Wayne Patterson faces two counts: threatening to damage, destroy, disable and wreck a civil aircraft and then actually doing that with the plane.
Comments / 0