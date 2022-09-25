ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Arkansas vs. Alabama

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following an exciting week 4 of college football action. Finebaum also looked ahead to week 5, and one of the biggest matchups of the weekend between No. 2 Alabama versus No. 20 Arkansas. “I think it’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Mike Norvell on Florida State's plan with Hurricane Ian

College football teams based in Florida are going to be dealing with an unforeseen challenge throughout the week. Hurricane Ian is preparing to strike the Florida coast. This could easily disrupt practice, games, travel, and the homes of players and coaches. That includes Florida State, where Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are waiting in the expected path of the storm.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases updated top 4 following Week 4

It was another exciting Saturday for college football fans across the country. Teams like Michigan and Clemson received scares; even Georgia fans could not feel too comfortable about their team’s performance against Kent State. Oklahoma is licking its wounds after a loss to Kansas State, and USC barely survived...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

College Football Power Rankings: Tennessee leaps into top 10 as Penn State, Florida State, Kansas join

One-third of the way through the season, we got a Saturday in which the nation's best pass catcher, injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was nowhere to be found yet his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, still threw five touchdowns for Ohio State. It was a Saturday when one of the nation's best defenses slumped at Clemson but a quarterback with doubters, D.J. Uiagalelei, soared.
COLLEGE SPORTS
