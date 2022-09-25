Oregon State goals still intact, the Chance Nolan roller coaster: 8 takeaways from Beavers’ 17-14 loss to USC

A pair of skill position players are still on the mend as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks prepare to host the Stanford Cardinal. Running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and receiver Caleb Chapman, neither of whom have played in the past two games, are recovering from injuries and their status for Saturday’s game (8 p.m., FS1) against the Cardinal is yet to be determined as the Ducks begin practice this week.

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO