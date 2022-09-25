Oregon State goals still intact, the Chance Nolan roller coaster: 8 takeaways from Beavers’ 17-14 loss to USC

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
USC was a lost opportunity for Oregon State, but a new one awaits in Utah: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s 17-14 loss to USC in Reser Stadium. In addition, Nick and Kyle had a conversation about this Saturday’s opponent, Utah. Nick and Kyle talk...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over Washington State, matchup with Stanford
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 44-41 win over Washington State and host Stanford on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference tonight to review UO’s win and looked ahead to Saturday’s game against the Cardinal. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s press conference....
Oregon State football: Running back shuttle, USC game ‘well officiated,’ Beavers at Stanford set for 8 p.m. kick
The Oregon State Beavers gave their fans a look at what a dominant running game can do for an offense last season. It’s not like the Beavers running game has fallen off a cliff in 2022. OSU is averaging 180.8 yards a game, good for fifth in the Pac-12 and 50th in the country.
Stanford’s starting offensive tackles questionable to play against Oregon Ducks
Stanford could be without its two starting offensive tackles when it takes on No. 13 Oregon. Cardinal coach David Shaw said left tackle Walter Rouse, right tackle Myles Hinton and fullback Jay Symonds are all questionable for Saturday’s game (8 p.m., FS1). “We’ll see where they are in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his fifth weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ loss to USC and upcoming game at Utah. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take in...
Stanford running back E.J. Smith out for the season, Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins to start against Oregon Ducks
Stanford starting running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season due to an unspecified injury and Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins will start for the Cardinal against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. Smith had 30 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Stanford’s first two games....
Oregon Ducks’ appeal of targeting penalty on DJ Johnson denied, Ducks leader in sacks to miss first half against Stanford
Oregon’s appeal of the first half suspension of edge rusher DJ Johnson stemming from his targeting penalty during the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Washington State was denied, according to Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Johnson, who has 13 tackles with a team-high three sacks this season,...
Oregon Ducks ‘continue to evaluate’ running back Byron Cardwell Jr., receiver Caleb Chapman ‘healthier now than he has been’
A pair of skill position players are still on the mend as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks prepare to host the Stanford Cardinal. Running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and receiver Caleb Chapman, neither of whom have played in the past two games, are recovering from injuries and their status for Saturday’s game (8 p.m., FS1) against the Cardinal is yet to be determined as the Ducks begin practice this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon State Beavers at No. 12 Utah Utes football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State attempts to bounce back from a tough loss to USC when the Beavers hit the road Saturday to play No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City. When: 11 a.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) Where: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City. Records: Oregon State (3-1, 0-1), Utah (3-1, 1-0) Series...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Seesaw battle at punter
Oregon’s punting competition is at full bore. Ross James took the opening rep ahead of Adam Barry during UO’s practice Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
utahutes.com
#12 Utah Football Set For Homecoming Game vs. Oregon State Saturday
The No. 12 University of Utah Football team is set to take on Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Rice-Eccles Stadium for its annual Homecoming Game. The game is set to kick off at 12 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks. FOLLOW ALONG. Fans can get behind the scenes views...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon Ducks have chance to be opportunistic against turnover, sack-prone Stanford: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (1-2, 0-2) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Oregon Ducks’ Mase Funa named Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week
Mase Funa was named the Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week for his play in the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 comeback win at Washington State. Funa sealed the Ducks’ win with a 27-yard interception return for touchdown with 1:01 left. It was the first career interception for the fourth-year junior, who also had four tackles in the game.
13 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ comeback win over Washington State
The Oregon Ducks defeated Washington State 44-41 Saturday at Martin Stadium. Here are 13 takeaways from the game, as the No. 13 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) prepare to host Stanford (1-2, 0-2) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m., FS1).
Oregon Ducks open as 2 touchdown favorites against Stanford
The Oregon Ducks opened as two touchdown favorites against the Stanford Cardinal, but the spread has since narrowed. The No. 15 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) opened as 13-point favorites against the Cardinal (1-2, 0-2) for their game Saturday (8 p.m. PT, FS1) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 10.5, though one book has it at 14.
Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Washington State
The Oregon Ducks moved up in the college football polls after their comeback win over Washington State. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are No. 13 with 727 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 622 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 44-41 comeback win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 15 with 593 points and No. 18 with 468 points last week, respectively.
Pac-12 point spreads: Washington a slight favorite, while Oregon Ducks and other ranked teams have double-digit spreads
Oregon State remains undefeated this season, at least in one regard: The Beavers are perfect against the spread, having covered the 6.5 points in their last-minute loss to USC on Saturday night. They are one of two teams in the Pac-12 with a 4-0 mark against the spread.
kezi.com
Equipment falls and injures one person at Reser Stadium after OSU football game
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An employee of a contracting firm is recovering after an equipment fell on him at Reser Stadium after the Oregon State University football game, university officials confirmed. This happened Saturday night after the OSU vs. USC game. Officials said the equipment fell on his lower body and he...
How former Oregon Ducks football players fared in Week 4
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 4 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 12 of 18 for 127 yards and 15 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown in 17-14 overtime win over Missouri. Braxton Burmeister, QB San...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0