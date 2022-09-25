ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

One dead after being shot in Fairfield, police say

By Megan Camponovo
 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning a person died after being shot in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department .

According to police, dispatch had received a call about a fight near the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive. Dispatch later received another call claiming to hear shots being fired outside their residence.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a yard. The man was then taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.

