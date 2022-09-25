One dead after being shot in Fairfield, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning a person died after being shot in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department .

According to police, dispatch had received a call about a fight near the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive. Dispatch later received another call claiming to hear shots being fired outside their residence.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a yard. The man was then taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.