State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has issued a state of emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The state of emergency will […] The post State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Local emergency management agencies preparing for possible severe weather from Ian
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Several middle Georgia Emergency Management Agencies are staying weather aware ahead of the possible impact of Ian. As Hurricane Ian nears Florida, middle Georgia could possibly be impacted by the end of the week. With weather being unpredictable, Deputy Director for Macon-Bibb County EMA Robert McCord...
Gov. Kemp activates emergency operations ahead of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the emergency activation of the State Operations Center on Monday to prepare for the potential impact from Hurricane Ian later in the week, according to sources. Hurricane Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening Sunday and will continue to do so...
Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia
Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
Georgia AAA says now is the time to prepare your car ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Whether you're evacuating or staying put, making sure your car is storm ready is paramount. Georgia AAA spokesperson tells WJCL 22 News to make sure your car is filled up by Wednesday. She also says to make sure you're staying on top of regular maintenance. "So...
CSRA may see severe weather from Hurricane Ian: How you can prepare
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida’s coast in the coming days and the CSRA is expected to see severe weather if the weakened storm rolls through at the end of the week. We don’t get full force hurricanes, but it doesn’t hurt to be ready for any severe storms from […]
AAA advises Georgians not to panic buy gas ahead of Hurricane Ian
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Ian approaching Georgia, many residents may be wondering whether or not they should stock up on essentials like gas. Representatives from AAA told WALB that while people should be prepared for the storm, there is no need to panic buy or stock up on gas.
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your school's plans? Email us at...
Where to find sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia counties as Hurricane Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches, counties across the First Coast are preparing and setting up locations to pick up sandbags to mitigate flooding. We will continue to update this list as counties add more locations. Here is the list so far:. Baker County. The City of Macclenny will be distributing sand...
Red Cross and Salvation Army ready teams to send to Florida and southern Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are on the front lines of helping those in need when disaster strikes. Both agencies are preparing for every possible scenario as Hurricane Ian eyes Florida. “Just really been on a planning timeline the four or five days,”...
Georgia officials sign contract in state's water wars
Georgia officials announced Monday that they signed an agreement allowing for water service providers to use Lake Lanier's water supply through 2050. According to a press release from the Office of Governor Brian Kemp, Kemp, former Governor Nathan Deal, Environmental Protection Division Director Rick Dunn, local officials and representatives from water services providers in the cities of Buford, Cumming and Gainesville, and Gwinnett and Forsyth counties were present for the announcement on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday and Friday as Ian, the newly named storm in the gulf, makes its way towards Florida. As of Sunday, Ian will likely move through Southwest Georgia as a tropical storm. Tropical storm...
'It would be game over': Georgia farmers anxious, concerned about damage from another hurricane
OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Lots of Central Georgians are anxiously watching the forecast for Hurricane Ian, including farmers. Some say they're still hurting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited a couple to see how they were affected then, and what another hurricane could mean for them.
How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?
With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Drones: Georgia Power's secret weapon to restoring power after hurricanes
ATLANTA — Restoring power after a hurricane takes an army. And like an army, Georgia Power's team can deploy thousands of workers on short notice and work around the clock to turn the lights back on. How quickly they are able to restore power has changed over the years...
GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through October 1
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
Electric vehicle charging stations to become much easier to find in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia is one of the first 35 states to receive approval for federal funding for adding electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which will take place over the next five years, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. With this approval, GDOT says it can proceed with building its...
