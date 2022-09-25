ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian

Gov. Brian P. Kemp has issued a state of emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The state of emergency will […] The post State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia

Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
AAA advises Georgians not to panic buy gas ahead of Hurricane Ian

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Ian approaching Georgia, many residents may be wondering whether or not they should stock up on essentials like gas. Representatives from AAA told WALB that while people should be prepared for the storm, there is no need to panic buy or stock up on gas.
Georgia officials sign contract in state's water wars

Georgia officials announced Monday that they signed an agreement allowing for water service providers to use Lake Lanier's water supply through 2050. According to a press release from the Office of Governor Brian Kemp, Kemp, former Governor Nathan Deal, Environmental Protection Division Director Rick Dunn, local officials and representatives from water services providers in the cities of Buford, Cumming and Gainesville, and Gwinnett and Forsyth counties were present for the announcement on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday and Friday as Ian, the newly named storm in the gulf, makes its way towards Florida. As of Sunday, Ian will likely move through Southwest Georgia as a tropical storm. Tropical storm...
How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?

With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through October 1

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
