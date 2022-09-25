ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 47

Trumps Sharpie
1d ago

BAHAHAHAHHAHAAAA... Can you feel the shift? The world is saying "hell no" to the woke policies of the unhinged Left. 🇺🇲ULTRA NUCLEAR MAGA TIME🇺🇲

Reply
7
Guest
2d ago

the police department in the military are the people's front line so I'm not really sure why the people wouldn't back them all the way as a matter of fact they should back then all the way against the government because that is who is creating the unease in the cities and states today they are simply the ones creating the violence that would be the government

Reply(1)
6
MJ
2d ago

oh yeah let's help the degenerative oh I mean Democrats. it looks like they're doing just fine on their own

Reply
5
Related
The Hill

New Orleans police hire civilians to combat officer shortage

NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation) — The New Orleans Police Department is reimagining policing and is getting creative with processes like hiring civilians and organizing patrol shifts to help with the force’s staffing issues. The number of New Orleans police officers has dwindled to well under 1,000 people, down from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Crime#Wdsu
WWL-AMFM

More cops hit the streets in New Orleans

A new deployment plan to get more police responding to crime kicked off today. “Today is a pivotal day for the NOPD and a step forward for the public safety for the people of New Orleans,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NOLA.com

Man injured when gun discharges during struggle over weapon: NOPD

An argument turned into a struggle over a gun that left one man wounded and another in handcuffs Saturday morning in New Orleans, according to authorities. Marquis Cheneau, 25, was quarreling with an unidentified man just before 8 a.m. near Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street (map) when the man pulled out a gun, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Neighbors fearful after three separate shootings kill four in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shootings that killed four people in Marrero over the weekend. The first deadly shooting happened late Friday night on 4th Street near Ames Boulevard. Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance away, where he was later pronounced dead.
MARRERO, LA
WWL-AMFM

More bullets flying on the I-10

There’s been another shooting on the interstate in New Orleans. It happened Sunday afternoon, shortly before 2:00pm. Initially police did not report the shooting as having happened on the I-10, but today confirmed it did occur on the interstate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox News

Fox News

825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy