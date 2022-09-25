Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Could Offload ‘Fantastic’ Defender in January After Blocking Summer Exit

Read full article on original website
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Patterson, Giakoumakis, Liverpool, Everton, Mooy, Yilmaz, Dundee Utd, Behich, Maloney, Alexander
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson has learned that the injury that forced him to be substituted in Scotland's win over Ukraine on Wednesday is not as bad as first feared and he is not facing a lengthy time out. (Scottish Sunday Express) Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being monitored closely despite...
Report: Chelsea's Midfield Priority Is Edson Alvarez From Ajax
Chelsea's midfield priority at the moment is the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who they nearly signed in the summer.
EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea head physio Thierry Laurent is axed on ZOOM after 17 YEARS at Stamford Bridge - as Boehly's ruthless clearout goes on following exits of Tuchel, Buck, Granovskaia and Cech
Chelsea’s off-field exodus has continued with long-serving head physiotherapist Thierry Laurent leaving the club in another major change to their medical department. Chelsea are parting ways with Laurent who will depart after 17 years and follows medical director Dr Paco Biosca, who was in his position for 11 years, in leaving the Stamford Bridge club.
Yardbarker
Roma star wants Premier League return – Manchester United among clubs interested
Manchester United will join the race to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports. The 24-year-old England international signed for Roma from Chelsea last summer and has reached new heights with his development in Italy. A report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims Abraham wants to...
Report: Update Emerges On Defender Linked With Manchester City And Tottenham Hotspur
Milan Skriniar is currently one of the most sought-after defenders in world football, most recently being linked with French giants PSG.
Yardbarker
“My favorite for now is …” Ruud Gullit predicts the Scudetto title race
The Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit has predicted the Serie A title race and says Juve needs to recover fast. Italian Serie A was a one-team dominated competition when Juventus was in its best form. They won nine consecutive league titles, with Max Allegri winning five of them, which is...
'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray
Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Yardbarker
Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star
Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
Yardbarker
Chelsea close in on next sporting director target after embarrassing rejections
Chelsea’s search for a sporting director has been a bit of a disaster before. At first they were rejected by the top dogs in the game – Michael Edwards and Luis Campos. There’s no shame in that- they have their reasons. But there was then a very...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
lastwordonsports.com
Ex Chelsea and Middlesbrough Midfield Powerhouse Hangs up Boots – “All Good Things Must Come to an End”
John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from football. The Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup winner took to Instagram to share his farewell message. “There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today.” Mikel Obi began.
Yardbarker
Another medical staff member leaves Chelsea
Chelsea’s cull continues. After clearing out the C Suite immediately after the takeover, Todd Boehly then gutted the football department, starting with Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech, then working his way down to Thomas Tuchel. A few days ago we heard that the head of the club’s medical department,...
Report: Chelsea Will Be Involved In Jude Bellingham Chase
Chelsea will be involved in the Jude Bellingham choice this summer, along with many other clubs.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Report: Real Madrid Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid have confidence in the fact they could sign Jude Bellingham this summer.
Yardbarker
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them
Ivory Coast are hoping Wesley Fofana will turn down France and declare for them in the coming months.
Football news LIVE: Lionel Messi transfer EXCLUSIVE, Jude Bellingham latest as Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid hover
LIONEL MESSI will decide on his future after the upcoming World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club. The Argentine star left Barcelona to sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. But with that contract expiring next summer, it remains unclear where he...
SB Nation
Chelsea legend Mikel John Obi has retired
Chelsea Legend Mikel John Obi (yes, in that order ... maybe), once known as Manchester United signing John Obi Mikel but who, like fellow legend Willian nearly a decade later, would see the light and end up at Stamford Bridge instead (though unlike Willian, not without considerable controversy and courtroom wrangling), has announced his retirement today.
