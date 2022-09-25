Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
M State, NDSCS in NJCAA Football Top 5
(KFGO/KNFL) M State-Fergus Falls and NDSCS remain in the NJCAA Division III Football rankings this week. The Spartans are 5-0 and remain 2nd after a last-minute 40-36 home win over Nassau (NY). The Spartans held a 27-7 lead, saw Nassau come back and rally for a 36-33 lead in the 4th quarter before scoring the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.
740thefan.com
NDSU #1 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25
(KFGO/KNFL) NDSU remains number one in the Stats Perform FCS this week. The Bison received all 44 first-place votes and are 3-1 after a 34-17 win over South Dakota. South Dakota State remains #2 after a 28-14 Missouri Valley Football Conference win over Missouri State. Other Valley Football Conference teams...
740thefan.com
No. 24 Southern Illinois Upends No. 19 North Dakota, 34-17
CARBONDALE, Ill. (UND Athletics)– No. 24 Southern Illinois (2-2, 1-0 MVFC) upended No. 19 North Dakota (2-2, 1-1 MVFC), 34-17 at Saluki Stadium on Saturday afternoon. In the game, the Salukis outgained the Fighting Hawks in total yardage 458-271. Tommy Schuster finished the day 19-of-32 for 232 yards. SIU...
740thefan.com
2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
740thefan.com
Plans moving forward on Fargo’s 8th fire station
FARGO (KFGO) – Preliminary work is underway for the long-awaited south Fargo fire station on 3.5 acres of city-owned property along 64th Avenue and 33rd Street South. It will be Fargo’s 8th fire station. Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says this week a geotechnical firm will do soil borings...
740thefan.com
18-year-old seriously injured in Sunday crash in south Fargo, charged with DUI
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash on 32nd Street South in Fargo early Sunday shortly after 5 a.m. Miguel Rendon, 18, of Fargo was speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway. His car then struck a small tree, then drove into a yard where it crashed into a much larger tree.
740thefan.com
Dozens of tenants displaced after apartment blaze in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Most tenants of a 52-unit apartment in south Fargo were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, at The West Winds Apartments on 42nd St. S, south of 32nd Avenue, broke out at about 3 o’clock. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the first arriving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
740thefan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reviewing video footage of school bus crash as investigation continues into cause
CASS COUNTY, N.D. – The Enderlin Area School District has provided the Cass County Sheriff’s Office with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on Friday, September 23rd in rural Leonard. The bus driver has been identified as 62-year-old Andy Alan Bunn, of Alice, North Dakota.
740thefan.com
Hector Airport holds informational meetings on airport expansion
FARGO (KFGO) – Hector International Airport held informational meetings Tuesday to get public input on an expansion of the airport terminal. The Airport Authority began a study last fall to present to the FAA who needs to approve the project. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said once it is approved,...
Comments / 0