Josh Allen Rips Off Dolphins Helmet; QB Tua Tagovailoa Wobbles: Bills at Dolphins - WATCH
The Miami quarterback was being examined for an injury after leaving the game late in the first half.
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles drops important Julio Jones update after Week 3 absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a grueling defensive slugfest to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday in their home opener. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to move the football. Much of that likely had to do with missing personnel. The Bucs were without Mike Evans, who was suspended. They were also without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the outside.
fantasypros.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
FOX Sports
Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury
The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant is dealing with a left knee injury and was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets' 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets on Thursday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is known for his style and swagger, but he's certainly not thinking about either on the football field. The Bengals star was asked about Cincinnati's "White Bengal" helmets on Tuesday. The team will wear white helmets for the first time. Instead of discussing how much...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matchup Problems for Bears Against Giants
The Bears have little time to pat themselves on the back for stopping the run on Sunday against Houston, although they did just the same. Facing resurgent Saquon Barkley Sunday tends to absorb all the attention of any run defense. The Giants' top back had 81 yards rushing Monday night...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Heated Sideline Video
The New York Jets have been struggling against the Cincinnati Bengals today. For one Jets defender, those struggles boiled over into a heated sideline confrontation. During the first half after allowing a big touchdown to the Bengals, Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was seen getting into a very heated argument with one of his coaches. At one point, Williams got up from the bench and got into the coach's face before being separated by other members of the team.
What channel is the Bengals game on? Bengals vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football info
The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Thursday in what will be the first of back-to-back primetime games for coach Zac Taylor's team. The Bengals (1-2) will be without one of their top defensive linemen, DJ Reader, when they take on the 3-0 Dolphins. ...
numberfire.com
McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4
According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
Cincinnati Bengals: 4 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals broke into the win column by beating the New York Jets in Week 3, 27-12, at the MetLife Stadium. The Bengals finally showed the form that helped them reach Super Bowl LVI to book their first W of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Bengals’ huge Week 3 win.
Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill’s trash talk to Eli Apple
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw his comments about Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple go viral ahead of their clash on Thursday night of Week 4. After Hill suggested Apple was in for a long night on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa has doubled down on those claims from his star wideout. When asked about Hill’s comments, Tagovailoa backed him up by indicating he’d be feeding Hill the ball if he’s ever in 1-on-1 coverage on Thursday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Brandon Tierney Blasts Jets Coaching Staff After Embarrassing Loss
Brandon Tierney went off on the Jets coaching staff after an embarrassing loss to the Bengals.
