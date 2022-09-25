Record: 40-6 Association: Alexander Nevsky. Summary: Emelianenko at the height of his power was a seemingly unbeatable force. He developed a highly unique, dangerous and risky striking game that focused on knockout punches and was predicated on his incredible speed and considerable power. However, it also left him vulnerable to return fire. He took advantage of any area in which an opponent was deficient. Against strikers, he would repeatedly take the fight to the floor with upper-body takedowns, then unleash his devastating, legendary ground-and-pound, along with an array of dangerous submissions. Against wrestlers, he would get back up with ease thanks to his great hips and could also submit his counterparts with armbars and various other upper-limb attacks. Emelianenko’s incredible competitive will, sturdy chin, recuperative ability, excellent cardio and outstanding intelligence turned many losing fights into victories, even when opponents capitalized on openings.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO