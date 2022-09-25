Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 poster released featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, more
Israel Adesanya headlines one of the most anticipated cards of the year. The UFC middleweight champion is set to take on longtime rival Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at the fabled Madison Square Garden arena in New York. Adesanya and Pereira have history together dating back to their days as professional kickboxers, with Pereira going 2-0 over Adesanya in their series, capped off by a highlight-reel knockout in the 2017 rematch.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 poster drops for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the APEX facility on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Now they have an official poster. UFC...
MMA Fighting
Roundtable: Is Jose Aldo the greatest fighter of all-time?
Few would question the greatness of Jose Aldo. Where he ranks on the list of all-time greats is another debate entirely. This past weekend, the UFC’s longest-reigning featherweight champion and top-10 bantamweight contender announced his retirement from MMA competition, ending an 18-year career that included 11 championship bout victories, an absurd 25 wins in his first 26 pro outings, and wins over countless marquee names including Urijah Faber, Frankie Edgar, and Chad Mendes.
Watch: Convicted Rapist Alexander Emelianenko Knocked Out 13-Seconds Into Fight Against Viacheslav Datsik
Alexander Emelianenko, the brother of heavyweight mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko suffered a brutal 13-second against Viacheslav Datsik in a fight that would only take place in Russian. Promoted by Hardcore Boxing, the two controversial fighters came out and moments later, it was all over. Datsik immediately put pressure...
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
MMA Fighting
Video: Thor Silva, son of Wanderlei, wins amateur MMA debut with first-round knockout
Thor Silva has taken the first step to following in his father’s legendary footsteps. Silva, the 19-year-old son of MMA icon Wanderlei Silva, won his amateur MMA debut on Sunday at Fight Music Show 2, which took place at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. With his father...
Yardbarker
Scouting Report: Prime Fedor Emelianenko
Record: 40-6 Association: Alexander Nevsky. Summary: Emelianenko at the height of his power was a seemingly unbeatable force. He developed a highly unique, dangerous and risky striking game that focused on knockout punches and was predicated on his incredible speed and considerable power. However, it also left him vulnerable to return fire. He took advantage of any area in which an opponent was deficient. Against strikers, he would repeatedly take the fight to the floor with upper-body takedowns, then unleash his devastating, legendary ground-and-pound, along with an array of dangerous submissions. Against wrestlers, he would get back up with ease thanks to his great hips and could also submit his counterparts with armbars and various other upper-limb attacks. Emelianenko’s incredible competitive will, sturdy chin, recuperative ability, excellent cardio and outstanding intelligence turned many losing fights into victories, even when opponents capitalized on openings.
Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE: Latest updates, result and reaction from exhibition fight
Floyd Mayweather stopped mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in the second round of the pair’s exhibition boxing match in Japan on Saturday (24 September).Boxing icon Mayweather, 45, has competed in a number of exhibition fights since retiring unbeaten as a professional boxer in 2017, and his clash with Asakura, 30, proved one of the more entertaining. The bout at the Saitama Super Arena in Asakura’s home country was scheduled for three three-minute rounds, and a fun opening frame gave way to an even more competitive second round, in which Mayweather dropped Asakura with the final punch before the bell....
UFC Fight Night 211: Make your predictions for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
UFC Fight Night 211: Make your predictions for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan. We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva in her boxing debut (Video)
Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva in her boxing debut. It was at the Fight Music Show 2 last night, Sunday September 25th, that Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva via unanimous decision in the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The co-main event, an 8 round match, featured Bellator featherweight champion...
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Aaron Pico finally ready to become champion; Max Rohskopf details return after being ‘done’ with MMA
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Bellator 286 fighters Aaron Pico and Max Rohskopf join the show. Once touted as possibly the best prospect to enter the sport of mixed martial arts, Pico faced more than a few hurdles living up to his full potential after starting his career with a 4-3 record. Nobody gave up hope on Pico but he still had to rebuild himself, and now he stands on the precipice of title contention with his upcoming fight against Jeremy Kennedy.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva live round-by-round updates for Cyborg’s boxing debut, which takes place Sunday at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main event is expected to begin around 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check out our Cyborg vs. Silva results page to find out what happened on the undercard and the main event, which features former WBO and WBA champion Acelino Freitas facing vale tudo legend Jose Landy-Jons in a boxing exhibition.
mmanews.com
Figueiredo/Moreno Unification Bout Targeted For UFC 283 In Brazil
The fourth chapter of the storied rivalry between reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno is reportedly close to being finalized for UFC 283. For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world in 2020, the MMA leader is set to...
VIDEO: Aaron Pico's knockouts look incredibly more brutal in super slow-mo
Aaron Pico was a super prospect who signed with Bellator before his 18th birthday, expected to set the MMA world ablaze. And while his professional career got off to a rocky start, he’s been on fire since 2020. After a 4-3 start to his career, which included being finished...
Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC fighter to be featured in Playboy
Maryna Moroz has announced that she is the first UFC fighter to feature in Playboy as her rise to prominence continues. After going 3-3 in her first six fights with the promotion, with a lot of time out between appearances, Maryna Moroz made the move back to flyweight in 2019 where she beat Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision. That was followed up by an impressive victory over Mayra Bueno Silva on the infamous UFC Brasilia card in 2020, before two years went by without her stepping foot inside the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira’s coach rates Islam Makhachev’s wrestling better than Khabib — but he still won’t take down ‘Do Bronx’
The UFC Lightweight division will soon have a champion again. UFC 280 is just four weeks away, and the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will decide the future of the 155-pound division. Though he is technically without the title after a controversial weight miss, Oliveira’s status as the best Lightweight on the planet largely remains intact in the eyes of fight fans given his monumental 11-fight win streak over names like Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it. ‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.
