Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook
Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
Ravens host tryout for veteran OLB on Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have had to continue adding players at the outside linebacker position over the course of the 2022 season. They’ve lost both Vince Biegel and Steven Means to torn achilles injuries, while waiting for Tyus Boswer and David Ojabo to rehab from the same ailments. They also saw Justin Houston leave their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots with a groin injury, with his status currently unclear.
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
Hurley: Latest Patriots loss is just the new normal
BOSTON -- If you were hell-bent on coming out of Sunday's game focused on the positives, it wouldn't be too difficult.DeVante Parker? Baller.Rhamondre Stevenson? Baller.The defense? Four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The offense? Five scoring drives, three-for-five on red zone trips, 447 net yards. After averaging 10.5 points per game through two weeks, that's a significant improvement for a unit that has faced a tremendous amount of doubt for the past several months.It's just ... unfortunately, even if you're dead set on going sunshine and rainbows after Sunday, you'll ultimately end up finding much more...
Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury
The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant is dealing with a left knee injury and was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets' 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
What channel is the Bengals game on? Bengals vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football info
The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Thursday in what will be the first of back-to-back primetime games for coach Zac Taylor's team. The Bengals (1-2) will be without one of their top defensive linemen, DJ Reader, when they take on the 3-0 Dolphins. ...
Look: 40 Photos From the New England Patriots Tough Loss to the Baltimore Ravens
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Things went from bad to worse in the second half of the New England Patriots game yesterday. Bill Belichick's squad fell to 1-2 after a 37-26...
Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Cavs Offseason Trade
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reached out to Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell after Cleveland traded for the three-time All-Star. “I just said, ‘Welcome to Ohio. If you ever want to come to a game, let me know,'" Burrow said on Tuesday. "He (Mitchell) said the same. We’re going to stay in touch.”
Baltimore Ravens: 3 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Patriots
The Baltimore Ravens are leaving New England with their second win of the season. They defeated the Patriots 37-26 on the road. It was a good bounce back win following the debacle last week. In Week 2, the Ravens blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. Once again, the Ravens offense was nearly unstoppable, led by Lamar Jackson. However, the defense also struggled mightily for the second straight week.
