Columbus, OH

Jyaire Brown Makes His First Start, Dallan Hayden Tries to Run Out the Clock and 11 Total First-Year Buckeyes Play Against Wisconsin

By Matt Gutridge
Eleven Warriors
 2 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA

Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jaxon Smith-Njigba “Still Has A Mindset of Day-to-Day” As He Continues to Work Through Hamstring Injury

The first four games of Ohio State’s 2022 season haven’t gone the way anyone thought they would for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba, who broke school records by catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards last season, has only four catches for 36 yards this season. One-third of the way through Ohio State’s regular season, Smith-Njigba has played only 38 snaps. Since suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba has missed two of the last three games, sitting out the second game of the year against Arkansas State and this past weekend’s game against Wisconsin after playing 23 snaps against Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

63 Ohio State Players See Game Action As Starters Play Into Fourth Quarter of Big Ten Opener Blowout Win vs. Wisconsin

Even though Ohio State quickly pulled away from Wisconsin in its Big Ten opener, the Buckeyes’ starters still saw most of the action against the Badgers. Although Ohio State raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, a 31-7 lead by halftime and a 45-7 lead in the third quarter, the Buckeyes kept most of their starters in on both sides of the ball until their final two defensive series and final offensive possession of the game, which Ohio State ultimately won 52-21.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday

After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's First Road Test Against Michigan State Set For 4 P.m. on ABC

After hosting three night matchups in five games at the Horseshoe this season, Ohio State's first road test against Michigan State will feature an earlier start time on ABC. The Buckeyes' second mid-afternoon game of the season was confirmed on Monday when the Big Ten announced that Ohio State and Michigan State will square off in East Lansing at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says Ohio State Had "One Heck of a Win" Against Wisconsin, Hopes Jaxon Smith-Njigba Can Return to Action Next Week

Wisconsin could never get back into Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State following a 21-point first quarter from the Buckeyes. The scarlet and gray got off to an explosive start on both sides of the ball and it lifted Ohio State to a blowout win in its first matchup against a conference opponent this season. The Buckeyes finished with 539 total yards of offense by the end of the 52-21 victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Throttle Wisconsin In Big Ten Opener

The news wasn't great before the game as Ohio State announced it would be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and both starting cornerbacks but the evening turned into a breeze as C.J. Stroud and company torched Wisconsin, 52-21, in a blacked out Ohio Stadium. Entering as 19-point favorites, Ryan Day's squad jumped...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

OSU Showed “What We’re Capable Of,” C.J. Stroud is “Never Gonna Play Perfect," Tanner McCalister Says It Was “Kind of Scary” Playing With Two First-Time Starters

Ohio State’s first Big Ten test turned out to be an easy A on Saturday night. Wisconsin put up little in the way of resistance to a scarlet and gray slaughter that saw the Buckeyes score more points on the Badgers than any team in eight years, when Ohio State put a 59-0 beating on them in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five Things to Know About Rutgers As Greg Schiano And the Scarlet Knights Return to Columbus

3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Rutgers has made real strides in Schiano’s second stint as head coach of the program, albeit small ones, and will enter this weekend’s matchup a massive 39-point underdog to the No. 3 team in the country. The Scarlet Knights hold a 3-1 record on the heels of a loss to Iowa this past Saturday, and the odds will be stacked against them as they attempt to shock the country against the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH

