Jyaire Brown Makes His First Start, Dallan Hayden Tries to Run Out the Clock and 11 Total First-Year Buckeyes Play Against Wisconsin

Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes' Badger Beatdown Gives Glimpse of What Ohio State Is Capable of on Both Sides of the Ball
Ohio State pulled back the curtain on its vaunted offense against Toledo two weekends past, and followed that masterpiece of with a drubbing of a traditional conference power in Wisconsin a week later. Things are looking good for Ryan Day's squad, and it's hard not to get too greedy thinking...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA
Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
Eleven Warriors
Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard
Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Discusses Standout Performers from Wisconsin Game, “Continuing to Build and Grow and Enhance” Against Rutgers
Ryan Day’s first media appearance of the week started with a bit of a trick question: Could he have scripted a better start than the Buckeyes had against Wisconsin?. “Yes, we’ll work on getting to that point,” Day replied after a laugh. It will be hard to...
Eleven Warriors
Jaxon Smith-Njigba “Still Has A Mindset of Day-to-Day” As He Continues to Work Through Hamstring Injury
The first four games of Ohio State’s 2022 season haven’t gone the way anyone thought they would for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba, who broke school records by catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards last season, has only four catches for 36 yards this season. One-third of the way through Ohio State’s regular season, Smith-Njigba has played only 38 snaps. Since suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba has missed two of the last three games, sitting out the second game of the year against Arkansas State and this past weekend’s game against Wisconsin after playing 23 snaps against Toledo.
Eleven Warriors
63 Ohio State Players See Game Action As Starters Play Into Fourth Quarter of Big Ten Opener Blowout Win vs. Wisconsin
Even though Ohio State quickly pulled away from Wisconsin in its Big Ten opener, the Buckeyes’ starters still saw most of the action against the Badgers. Although Ohio State raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, a 31-7 lead by halftime and a 45-7 lead in the third quarter, the Buckeyes kept most of their starters in on both sides of the ball until their final two defensive series and final offensive possession of the game, which Ohio State ultimately won 52-21.
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week For His Performance Against Wisconsin
Tommy Eichenberg has been an integral part of the Ohio State defense through the season's first four weeks, making tackles and causing frequent disruption for opposing offenses. The Big Ten acknowledged Eichenberg's most recent outing of 14 tackles and two tackles for loss against Wisconsin with a Big Ten co-defensive...
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
Eleven Warriors
Tanner McCalister, JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown Step Up to Lead Banged-Up Ohio State Secondary Against Wisconsin
Outside of Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State’s secondary against Wisconsin consisted of players who either barely played during the 2021 season or weren’t with the Buckeyes at all a year ago. Josh Proctor, who suffered a season-ending leg fracture in Ohio State’s second game of the 2021 season, and...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's First Road Test Against Michigan State Set For 4 P.m. on ABC
After hosting three night matchups in five games at the Horseshoe this season, Ohio State's first road test against Michigan State will feature an earlier start time on ABC. The Buckeyes' second mid-afternoon game of the season was confirmed on Monday when the Big Ten announced that Ohio State and Michigan State will square off in East Lansing at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Ohio State Had "One Heck of a Win" Against Wisconsin, Hopes Jaxon Smith-Njigba Can Return to Action Next Week
Wisconsin could never get back into Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State following a 21-point first quarter from the Buckeyes. The scarlet and gray got off to an explosive start on both sides of the ball and it lifted Ohio State to a blowout win in its first matchup against a conference opponent this season. The Buckeyes finished with 539 total yards of offense by the end of the 52-21 victory.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Bottles Wisconsin Up While Getting Loose for 52 Points on the Badgers
In what was expected to be a tough test to start Big Ten play, Ohio State rolled Wisconsin 52-21 at home Saturday night, notching the Buckeyes' ninth straight win against the Badgers, and it was never really in doubt. 31 Points. Ohio State scored on their first five possessions of...
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Throttle Wisconsin In Big Ten Opener
The news wasn't great before the game as Ohio State announced it would be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and both starting cornerbacks but the evening turned into a breeze as C.J. Stroud and company torched Wisconsin, 52-21, in a blacked out Ohio Stadium. Entering as 19-point favorites, Ryan Day's squad jumped...
Eleven Warriors
Cade Stover and Miyan Williams Each Collect Two Touchdowns in High-Scoring First Half for Ohio State
Cade Stover and Miyan Williams were the stars of an Ohio State offense that produced 31 first-half points against Wisconsin, with both players scoring two touchdowns in the opening 30 minutes. Williams put the Buckeyes on the board first with a 2-yard score, which capped off a six-play, 88-yard drive...
Eleven Warriors
OSU Showed “What We’re Capable Of,” C.J. Stroud is “Never Gonna Play Perfect," Tanner McCalister Says It Was “Kind of Scary” Playing With Two First-Time Starters
Ohio State’s first Big Ten test turned out to be an easy A on Saturday night. Wisconsin put up little in the way of resistance to a scarlet and gray slaughter that saw the Buckeyes score more points on the Badgers than any team in eight years, when Ohio State put a 59-0 beating on them in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.
Eleven Warriors
"Credit to Ohio State... Really Good Football Team, a Lot of Respect for Ryan [Day] and What They Do."
Paul Chryst reflected on what went wrong with Wisconsin following the Badgers' 52-21 defeat at the hands of Ohio State on Saturday night, but made sure to offer praise to the Buckeyes before detailing his own team's shortcomings. "First of all, credit to Ohio State. It's a really good football...
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Rutgers As Greg Schiano And the Scarlet Knights Return to Columbus
3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Rutgers has made real strides in Schiano’s second stint as head coach of the program, albeit small ones, and will enter this weekend’s matchup a massive 39-point underdog to the No. 3 team in the country. The Scarlet Knights hold a 3-1 record on the heels of a loss to Iowa this past Saturday, and the odds will be stacked against them as they attempt to shock the country against the Buckeyes.
