Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Your weekly horoscope for September 26 to October 2
With September drawing to a close - and autumn now officially upon us - you might be wondering what the final week of the month has in store based on your horoscope. We've rounded up this week's readings for each sign - what will the next few days bring for you?
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 9/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Your best efforts won't prevent a situation from falling flat on its face, but think fast and you can help it back on its feet again. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Claiming that you're being impartial isn't convincing anybody. Owe up to your side of the matter and others will owe up to theirs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect Major Shifts This Week As Mercury Stations Retrograde
It’s hard to believe, but September’s officially here. Not only is summer coming to an end, but Mercury’s also preparing to station retrograde through the cosmos once again. Taking place at least three times every year, Mercury retrogrades are pretty common, but that unfortunately doesn’t make them any less challenging — especially in the midst of Virgo season. Since Virgo is the productive, detail-oriented sign that’s ruled by Mercury, everyone’s bound to have difficulty communicating and effectively processing information this week, especially since there’s a full moon also culminating overhead in the idealistic, expansive sign of Pisces — a sign far less concerned with precision. With plenty on the agenda, your September 5, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing ideals and aspirations while placing details on the backburner.
In Style
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
Allure
Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
This Month’s New Moon In Libra Is Bringing Balance To Your Life
I don’t know about you, but I can sense some major changes coming. With Libra season in full swing, not only is love in the crisp, fall air, but the need to restore justice and harmony is a top priority, which means pretty big shifts are on the horizon for every zodiac sign. Libra season is all about realigning the parts of your life that have been off-center, and the upcoming new moon is granting you the perfect opportunity to turn over a new leaf. As the September 2022 new moon in Libra prepares to take center stage, it will reinstate balance in the life of every zodiac sign where things have potentially felt one-sided or out of order. (Mercury retrograde, I blame you.)
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2022
The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and recognition, making it an exciting time of year to stand in the spotlight, make big career moves, and think about the legacy you want to leave behind. You might be building a new reputation for yourself at this moment.
Refinery29
Are You Ready To Manifest? The New Moon In Libra Is Here
Love is in the air — and so is the new moon in Libra. On September 25, the first lunation of fall will bestow its gifts upon us, bringing in a major amount of romantic, transformative, and fortune-filled energy. This particular new moon is all about transitions, mainly because...
ohmymag.co.uk
Virgo season: These 3 zodiac signs will have the worst time
Now that Virgo season is well underway, you’ll probably want to know if the planetary transits over the next few weeks will treat you kindly or send you in a tailspin. The good news is that these transits—apart from the dreaded Mercury retrograde on September 9th—aren’t too intense. That said, these three zodiac signs may have a more challenging time than the rest:
MindBodyGreen
Meet The 12 Zodiac Star Signs: Their Strengths, Weaknesses & More
If you're dipping your toes into astrology, you might know a little bit about each of the 12 zodiac signs but want to learn more. Well, we've got you covered—here are the fundamentals of the 12 signs, from Aries to Pisces, according to astrologers. Before we dive into each...
Grazia
What Are The Fire Signs Of The Zodiac? Here’s The Leo, Aries, Sagittarius Traits You Need To Know
There is something so fulfilling about reading your astrological birth chart, understanding all of your defining personality traits on a deeper level and ultimately, for me at least, using it to justify all of your bad behaviour. I know, I know, that’s not what astrology is all about… but hey, if you can blame perpetually ghosting exes on being an Aquarius rather than say, going to therapy to figure it out, you’re obviously going to do that, right?
Elite Daily
The Final Week Of September Is Full Of Chill Vibes As Mercury Retrograde Ends
Virgo season is officially behind us, which means that you can finally begin to set your sights on connection, harmony, and creative expression as the first week of Libra season ensues. This is probably an energy you’ve become acquainted with, since Mercury stationed retrograde in this sign back on Sept. 9, but the good thing is, the planet of communication will finally station direct this week, and Venus will join the sun in Libra, prompting balance and equality to officially be restored to the cosmos. As you step into October, your September 26, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing kinship and socialization without the woes of Mercury retrograde.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
How Libra Season Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
Libra, which translates to "scales" in Latin according to Woman & Home, is an astrological sign that prioritizes balance and peace. With Venus as Libra's ruling planet, it comes at no surprise that an influence from the heavenly body associated with love and beauty means Libra season will impact love lives across the zodiac's players. Cosmopolitan even pairs the air sign with the fall phenomenon of "cuffing season," a.k.a. getting into a relationship so you have someone to snuggle when the temperature drops.
creators.com
Secrets of the Scorpio Moon
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have range. Choosing the right mode can be challenging. You can be professional and cordial or irreverent and funny. To be appropriate in every situation means being inappropriate in the ones that call for it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone knows there's more than meets...
ohmymag.co.uk
Zodiac: Everything you need to know about air signs
If you’re familiar with Western astrology, then you’re likely aware that the 12 signs are divided into four elements: water, earth, fire, and air. It’s easy to guess the characteristics of other signs: fire signs tend to be passionate and energetic, earth signs are reliable and grounded, and water signs are intuitive and emotional. But what about air signs? Are they… air-headed?
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0