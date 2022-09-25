Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa could miss Thursday night’s game against the Bengals
In the first half of Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, Tua Tagovailoa was on the receiving end of a
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
Jericho and the Jets: Knicks' Sims Greets Gang Green
Locked up with the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future, Sims traded in the roundball for the pigskin on Sunday.
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
Eagles lose lineman to Titans | Why team is suddenly thin (again) on practice squad tackles
The Eagles had seen teams take offensive linemen off their roster and practice squad, dating back to when the Eagles cut their roster down to 53 players. The trend continued Tuesday with a practice squad member signing with an AFC South team. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Jets WR Garrett Wilson returns to game vs. Bengals after first-half injury
Garrett Wilson was knocked out of the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury in the second quarter. Fortunately, the good news is Wilson is returning to action for the second half. The rookie wide receiver made a leaping catch on a...
Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform
The guard visited this weekend along with four-star forward Arrinten Page.
Bengals Unveil 'Obvious' Uniform Combo For Thursday Night Matchup Against Dolphins
Cincinnati is wearing their "White Bengal" uniforms for the first time
Bengals going with fantastic look Thursday vs. Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing out a stylish look for their home game Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. The AFC South squad is introducing its white-striped helmet along with a snazzy white uniform. This look has nothing to do with the heat in Ohio, unlike Florida, where the Dolphins sometimes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in concussion protocol ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Jets
The Steelers' defense will already be without T.J. Watt for this Sunday's game against the New York Jets. And they could be without another defensive stalwart, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, after coach Mike Tomlin announced that Fitzpatrick is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol. Fitzpatrick will have to go through the league's five-step protocol in order to be cleared to play in Sunday's game.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0