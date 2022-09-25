ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in concussion protocol ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Jets

The Steelers' defense will already be without T.J. Watt for this Sunday's game against the New York Jets. And they could be without another defensive stalwart, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, after coach Mike Tomlin announced that Fitzpatrick is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol. Fitzpatrick will have to go through the league's five-step protocol in order to be cleared to play in Sunday's game.
