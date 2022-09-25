ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

saturdaydownsouth.com

Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that

You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KARK

Linebacker Brian Huff talks Hogs, much more

FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff is one of the prospects in Arkansas who holds an offer from the Razorbacks. Huff, 6-3, 225, has helped Valley View to a 3-1 start this fall with 0-4 Forrest City up next Friday. Huff has 29 tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. At tight end for the Blazers, he has one catch for 24 yards. Valley View dropped the season opener to Harding Academy, but have bounced back to defeat Poplar Bluff (Mo.), Rivercrest and Paragould. Huff talked about how the season is going so far.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KARK

Kickoff, Network set for Hogs at Starkville

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will have an early kickoff at Mississippi State on Oct. 8. The game will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and will face Alabama this week. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) defeated Bowling Green 45-14 and will host Texas A&M this Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Third quarter woes mystery to Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is 3-1 following a loss to Texas A&M 23-21 on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs have beaten Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State. Arkansas has outscored its opponent in the first, second and fourth quarters. However, Arkansas is losing the third quarter 40-13 and that has Sam Pittman concerned. He was asked on Monday if he knows why the team is struggling so badly in the third period, but playing well in the others?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Quentin Murphy off to fast start in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy is off to a fast start to the 2022 season. In four games, Murphy has completed 30 of 52 passes for 489 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 23 carries for 65 yards. The Senators, coming off a state championship in 2021, are 3-1 on the season. Murphy and his teammates fell to Pulaski Academy in the season opener, but have since reeled off victories against Forrest City, Morrilton and Watson Chapel. They face 1-3 Vilonia on Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas looks to turn page quickly

The challenge of facing No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville was already going to be a physical and mental one for No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) and now it is going to be an emotional task as well. The Razorbacks coughed up a early two-touchdown lead in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas’ depth chart for Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas has released its depth chart for No. 2 Alabama. The two teams will meet on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and televised on CBS. Arkansas is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M while Alabama is undefeated. OFFENSE. WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. //...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Aggies hold off Razorbacks 23-21

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 10 Arkansas jumped out to a 14-0 lead against No. 23 Texas A&M in the first quarter and appeared headed for its fourth win, but then some questionable decisions plus a turnover and missed field goal allowed the Aggies to take a 23-21 win. “Well,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum still has concerns about Jimbo Fisher: 'A&M is still a very flawed team offensively'

Jimbo Fisher is coming off a top 10 win over Arkansas on Saturday, and Texas A&M has improved to 3-1, but Paul Finebaum hasn’t changed his view about the Aggies. “I haven’t really changed the view, I still have some concerns,” Finebaum said on WJOX with on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic. “A lot of concerns about where this team is this year. We can’t say this too much longer, but the next 2 weeks are really going to tell a lot.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Don't Miss Saturday's Pregame Flyover!

Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

New Bentonville company seeks to reimagine hospitality concepts

A little more than two years after exiting the restaurant business, longtime operator Scott Bowman is writing the next chapter of his hospitality career. Bowman is CEO and one of three managing partners of HighGround Hospitality in Bentonville. The company has been operating quietly for the past several months while forming its investment strategy but appears ready to move quickly after its initial acquisition in August.
BENTONVILLE, AR

