Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery at InTown Suites HotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Patriots QB Mac Jones injures ankle in loss to Ravens
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an apparent ankle injury on New England’s last offensive play of its game against the
fantasypros.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
NFL Hawaii tracker: Tua Tagovailoa comes back for first career victory over Buffalo Bills
Tua Tagovailoa briefly exited Sunday's game against Buffalo Bills but returned to complete the victory.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 'didn't want to quit on the team' in 38-10 home loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It was an embarrassing loss for the Los Angeles Chargers, made spectacular only by one incredibly befuddling decision. With 4:54 remaining in a 38-10 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert -- 10 days removed from suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage -- trotted onto the field at SoFi Stadium to play a final series.
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
What channel is the Bengals game on? Bengals vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football info
The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Thursday in what will be the first of back-to-back primetime games for coach Zac Taylor's team. The Bengals (1-2) will be without one of their top defensive linemen, DJ Reader, when they take on the 3-0 Dolphins. ...
Yardbarker
Chargers' Rashawn Slater (biceps), Joey Bosa (groin) having tests
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is having tests Monday on a biceps injury the team fears is serious, NFL Network reported. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa is also having tests Monday on his injured groin, per reports. Bosa exited Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the...
Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer
Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Jaguars Keep Climbing After Shutting Down Chargers
The Jaguars are getting closer and closer to the top-10 after two dominant showings in a row.
Yardbarker
Chargers DE Joey Bosa gets official injury status update after exiting in first quarter vs. Jaguars
Joey Bosa was forced to exit in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 27-year-old looked like he was in considerable pain as he h aded to the medical tent with an apparent groin injury, and right now, it looks like this could be an issue for LA moving forward.
NFL Week 3 Winners, Losers: Jimmy Garoppolo Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons
Week 3 winners, losers: Jimmy G goes viral for wrong reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football can be a beautiful sport to watch. Quarterbacks throwing with perfect precision. Receivers carving up the turf on a flawless route. Coaches dialing up the perfect play call in a clutch moment, convincing us at home that there's a genius hiding under that visor.
Jaguars 38, Chargers 10: The Good, The Bad and the Great From Jacksonville's Big Win
What were the high points of Jacksonville's statement victory over the Chargers on Sunday?
Trevor Lawrence Outduels One of AFC's Top Quarterbacks, Gets Jaguars to 2-1
The former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback threw for 262 yards and tossed three touchdown passes with no interceptions in a 38-10 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
