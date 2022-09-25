Read full article on original website
Chase Elliott Doesn’t Hold Back on What He Thinks About Racing Texas Motor Speedway
Chase Elliott didn't hold back when asked what he thinks about racing on Texas Motor Speedway. The post Chase Elliott Doesn’t Hold Back on What He Thinks About Racing Texas Motor Speedway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR driver’s condition updated after scary crash
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware escaped serious injury Sunday after a hard crash at Texas Motor Speedway in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Ware lost control of his No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford coming off turn 4, hit the outside wall hard on lap 168, then went across the track and hit the pit road wall.
SEE IT: NASCAR driver punches opponent through window in wild brawl
A NASCAR race descended into violence after a frustrated driver began punching a rival through his car's window netting before kicking the car and being carried off.
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
Kyle Larson has drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway
Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway. Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.
NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan
Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NBC Sports
Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
Jimmie Johnson, Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Announces Retirement from Full-Time Racing
NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has announced that he’ll step away… The post Jimmie Johnson, Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Announces Retirement from Full-Time Racing appeared first on Outsider.
fordauthority.com
Bizarre Tire Issues Plague Nascar Ford Teams At Texas 2022: Video
While the Nascar Ford teams of Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Mustang and Joey Logano’s No. 22 Mustang took the green flag from the front row at Texas Motor Speedway on September 28th, many of The Blue Oval racers fell victim to single car incidents and tire wear that eliminated their shot at taking the trophy.
Success at South Boston Speedway Led Layne Riggs to Pursue, Win NASCAR Weekly Series National and Track Titles
Winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship was not among the goals Layne Riggs had set for himself and his team entering the 2022 season. That changed after the young racer from Bahama, North Carolina won the first four races of the season at South Boston Speedway. With four wins in a row in hand, and, with wins in five of the track’s first six races by the end of April, his plans changed.
Texas Motor Speedway’s future needs a big change for racing
Texas Motor Speedway's future worries drivers as change is needed for NASCAR and IndyCar. However, what would be the correct change for the racing?
CBS Sports
NASCAR Playoffs at Texas: Tyler Reddick wins attrition-filled 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
One week ago at Bristol, Tyler Reddick's chances at the 2022 Cup Series championship came to an end when he was collected in a crash that eliminated him from the NASCAR Playoffs by two points. But while Reddick's championship hopes have gone by the wayside, Driver No. 8 himself certainly hasn't.
