Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
Texans' fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter again Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. “It’s hard winning football games when you can’t finish,” Smith said. The Texans (0-2-1) led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week, they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver.
Bears Place Wide Receiver Byron Pringle on IR for Calf Injury

Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list.
2022 NFL Regular Season Matchups Between Brothers

2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is a family business. For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.
What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984

The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer

Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
NFL Week 3 Winners, Losers: Jimmy Garoppolo Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons

Week 3 winners, losers: Jimmy G goes viral for wrong reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football can be a beautiful sport to watch. Quarterbacks throwing with perfect precision. Receivers carving up the turf on a flawless route. Coaches dialing up the perfect play call in a clutch moment, convincing us at home that there's a genius hiding under that visor.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Details Passion for Old-School Muscle Cars

Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball. “(I’m) really into old...
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants

The Chicago Bears head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. New York and Chicago are coming off different Week 3 results. New York fell to 2-1 with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Chicago is also 2-1 after defeating the Houston Texans, 23-20.
