Russell Wilson, Broncos edge 49ers in ugly, offensively anemic 'Sunday Night Football' game
If offense is your cup of tea, hopefully you did not wait all day for "Sunday Night Football" between the Broncos and 49ers.
Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?
Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
Texans S Jalen Pitre credits coaches, teammates for breakout game against the Bears
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith had been telling anyone who would listen that there was just something special about rookie safety Jalen Pitre. From the time he was drafted until he played in his first NFL regular season game, Smith has raved about the potential of the second-round pick from Baylor.
Twitter reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields' brutal outing vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 to improve to 2-1 on the season. But it wasn’t an encouraging win, at least when it comes to the development of quarterback Justin Fields. Fields had a brutal showing against a 26th-ranked Texans secondary. He completed 8-of-17 passes for 106...
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Carted Off With Injury During ‘MNF’
The veteran wideout suffered a non-contact injury on the team’s final drive of the game.
Texans' fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter again Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. “It’s hard winning football games when you can’t finish,” Smith said. The Texans (0-2-1) led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week, they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver.
Bears Place Wide Receiver Byron Pringle on IR for Calf Injury
Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list.
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
2022 NFL Regular Season Matchups Between Brothers
2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is a family business. For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.
What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal
The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984
The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
What channel is the Bengals game on? Bengals vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football info
The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Thursday in what will be the first of back-to-back primetime games for coach Zac Taylor's team. The Bengals (1-2) will be without one of their top defensive linemen, DJ Reader, when they take on the 3-0 Dolphins. ...
Roquan Smith active while Bears rule out Jaylon Johnson
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith will play against the Texans on Sunday despite a hip injury, while cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) is inactive.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Khalil Herbert fills the void for Chicago Bears
Filling in for injured starter David Montgomery, Chicago running back Khalil Herbert made a major statement in Week 3 with 169 total yards, two TDs.
Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer
Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
NFL Week 3 Winners, Losers: Jimmy Garoppolo Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons
Week 3 winners, losers: Jimmy G goes viral for wrong reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football can be a beautiful sport to watch. Quarterbacks throwing with perfect precision. Receivers carving up the turf on a flawless route. Coaches dialing up the perfect play call in a clutch moment, convincing us at home that there's a genius hiding under that visor.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Details Passion for Old-School Muscle Cars
Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball. “(I’m) really into old...
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants
The Chicago Bears head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. New York and Chicago are coming off different Week 3 results. New York fell to 2-1 with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Chicago is also 2-1 after defeating the Houston Texans, 23-20.
