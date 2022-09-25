Read full article on original website
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
At the conclusion of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen arguing and had to be separated by head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs are having issues in this game, such as in special teams and Patrick...
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a heated exchange on the field just before halftime during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and one former Chiefs player was not at all surprised to see it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close...
Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list.
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
Over the weekend, fans tuning into the Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts game received an interesting sight. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to be furious with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at the end of the first half. Bieniemy opted to take a 14-10 lead into halftime, rather than trying for more points.
Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
Week 3 winners, losers: Jimmy G goes viral for wrong reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football can be a beautiful sport to watch. Quarterbacks throwing with perfect precision. Receivers carving up the turf on a flawless route. Coaches dialing up the perfect play call in a clutch moment, convincing us at home that there's a genius hiding under that visor.
