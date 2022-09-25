ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Halftime Video

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Yardbarker

Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

LeSean McCoy calls out Eric Bieniemy again

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a heated exchange on the field just before halftime during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and one former Chiefs player was not at all surprised to see it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Sweeney
Person
Eric Bieniemy
Person
Sam Mcdowell
NBC Chicago

Bears Place Wide Receiver Byron Pringle on IR for Calf Injury

Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reveals What Happened With Eric Bieniemy

Over the weekend, fans tuning into the Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts game received an interesting sight. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to be furious with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at the end of the first half. Bieniemy opted to take a 14-10 lead into halftime, rather than trying for more points.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer

Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nfloncbs#Fox
NBC Chicago

NFL Week 3 Winners, Losers: Jimmy Garoppolo Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons

Week 3 winners, losers: Jimmy G goes viral for wrong reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football can be a beautiful sport to watch. Quarterbacks throwing with perfect precision. Receivers carving up the turf on a flawless route. Coaches dialing up the perfect play call in a clutch moment, convincing us at home that there's a genius hiding under that visor.
NFL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy