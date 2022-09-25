ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp to activate emergency operations on Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Ian impact, sources say

 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the emergency activation of the State Operations Center on Monday to prepare for the potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week, according to sources.

Tropical Storm Ian was expected to begin rapidly strengthening Sunday and to continue to do so through early this week, according to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, at which point it will become a Category 4 hurricane.

“I want to thank Director Stallings and his team, as well as our emergency management partners throughout the state who stand at the ready, ensuring Georgia is prepared for whatever this major storm system could bring,” Governor Kemp tells Channel 2 Action News. “I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify. Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

Those who find themselves in Ian’s eventual path can also consult this informational website provided by GEMA/HS that includes tips on storm preparedness before, during, and after a hurricane.

