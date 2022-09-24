Read full article on original website
ucmathletics.com
Nix Voted MIAA Volleyball Offensive Athlete of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Central Missouri redshirt junior Kersti Nix was voted the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week for her play on the court from Sept. 19-25, the conference office announced Monday, Sept. 26. Nix, an outside hitter from Overland Park, Kan., helped the 17th ranked Jennies to...
ucmathletics.com
No. 17 Jennies Volleyball Falls to No. 7 Lopers in Five
WARRENSBURG- Mo. – The Central Missouri Jennies volleyball team (9-5, 4-1 MIAA) was defeated by No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney (15-1, 5-1 MIAA) by a final score of 3-2 (24-26, 25-18, 23-25, 29-27, 11-15) on Saturday afternoon inside the Multipurpose Building. After splitting the first four sets of the match, a...
Kearney Hub
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour
COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
Sand Hills Express
Ansley High School Earns Prestigious 2022 Award
ANSLEY – Ansley High School has received a prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. The annual recognition honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.
Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
NebraskaTV
Man hit by car dies, driver arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car over the weekend in Lexington. According to police, just before 5 a.m. Saturday, medical personnel were dispatched to South Adams and Oak Streets in Lexington to a pedestrian who was hit by a car. Once...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man convicted of manslaughter for December double fatality
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man will be sentenced for manslaughter in connection with a traffic accident that killed two teenagers last December. As part of a plea deal 33-year-old Anthony Pingel on Monday pleaded no contest to two counts of felony manslaughter. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one count of DUI. He had originally been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, but prosecutors dropped those charges. Pingel is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
News Channel Nebraska
Men convicted in Dawson, Lancaster Counties go missing from CCC-O
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two inmates have gone missing from a correctional facility in Omaha. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha early Thursday evening and reportedly removed the electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets 10 years for drug conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Nicholas Holder, 43, to 10 years in federal prison. After completing his term, Holder will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Suspect arrested after fleeing arrest half-handcuffed, leading multi-agency search near Grand Island
CHAPMAN, NE — A Central Nebraska man is in custody after authorities say he escaped arrest and sparked a multi-agency manhunt northeast of Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to break into an occupied house in the 300 block of Chapman Road late Sunday night. Deputies attempted to arrest 34-year-old Alexander Esquitin at the scene, but say he assaulted an officer and fled half-handcuffed. He was then seen attempting to break into a vehicle and running into a cornfield.
