❤️ Skylar
2d ago

Or their married..!? Have someone else in their life.. A lot of people don't want to deal with the pain..I rather be on my own..Then to deal with a lot of foolishness...

Zachariah Propps
1d ago

Emotionally unavailable people have Emotionally unavailable parents. It's passed down from generation to generation. Somepeople myself included don't know any different.

Stephenie Turner
2d ago

people become emotionally unavailable because of their past.i am one of them.when u have been ignored or feel like your feelings don't mean anything to your significant other u tend to carry that with u into your next relationship.so u close down and don't express your feelings cause u feel like no one will listen or care what u have to say so what's the point..

