COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-year bank robbery investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has culminated with an arrest. According to CSPD, four banks in the Colorado Springs area were robbed between Oct. 2020 and Dec. 2020 by the same male suspect. During each of the robberies, the suspect threatened to injure, kill, or shoot the victims, although weapons were never seen, and no victims were injured.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO