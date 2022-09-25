Read full article on original website
Pueblo Police: Victim in shooting near 15th St. dies
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the victim of a shooting in the city's Midtown neighborhood had died. Monday, officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 15th St. on reports of a shooting. Once in the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Baxter St.
Family dog and woman shot in Pueblo, teen suspect arrested
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting, which happened over the weekend near the Highland Park neighborhood. PPD said a teen suspect has been arrested, and that during the incident a family dog and woman were shot. According to police on Saturday, Sept. 24 at around 10:30 p.m., officers were […]
Two juvenile suspects stole pickup truck at gunpoint, Colorado Springs police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects reportedly stole a pickup truck at gunpoint. Around 5:40 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Arroyo Apartments to a reported carjacking robbery. The complex is located on the 1400 block of Potter Drive near Palmer Park Blvd. and North Academy.
Pueblo shooting leaves one man dead
One man has died following a shooting in the 1000 block of W. 15th St. in Pueblo on Monday. At approximately 3:56 p.m., Pueblo Police were dispatched to the area for a reported shooting.
Two teens arrested for armed carjacking on city’s south side
COLORADO SPRINGS — Two teens were taken into custody on Monday after a carjacking and robbery at the Arroyo Apartments on the city’s south side. According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the Arroyo Apartments in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Palmer Park Boulevard and […]
Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.
Dog and women shot after a fight in a Pueblo home
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Taylor Ln. PPD officers found five people at the scene including a female victim who had one gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the hospital, according to PPD.
One person shot in Pueblo’s Midtown neighborhood, no arrests made
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO -- One person was hospitalized Mondy afternoon after a shooting in Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department, one person was shot in the 1400 block of Baxter St., right off of W. 15th St. At this time, no one has been arrested. Police say they're unsure...
Man arrested in Colorado Springs deadly double stabbing, charged with mother’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of one of two victims in a deadly stabbing. On Sept. 22, at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. At the scene, CSPD says officers found two adults in need of immediate medical attention for life-threatening injuries.
Suspect in multiple Colorado Springs bank robberies arrested after multi-year investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-year bank robbery investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has culminated with an arrest. According to CSPD, four banks in the Colorado Springs area were robbed between Oct. 2020 and Dec. 2020 by the same male suspect. During each of the robberies, the suspect threatened to injure, kill, or shoot the victims, although weapons were never seen, and no victims were injured.
Suspect sought following a bank robbery in Pueblo West Monday morning
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with locating a bank robbery suspect. The crime was carried out at about 10:25 in the morning on Monday at the U.S. Bank. The bank is located inside a Safeway to the east of Purcell Boulevard.
Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities say an “actual” pipe bomb was found at a Colorado Safeway on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. the Littleton Police Department asked the public to avoid the Safeway near Mineral Avenue and S. Broadway. The bomb squad was called to the scene and Littleton Police provided an update at about 2:30 p.m.
Douglas County teen faces multiple charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing into house
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager faces multiple charges after leading deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on a chase through Highlands Ranch that ended in her crashing into a house. Friday around 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call from a large gathering of people....
Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
Suspicious package poses no threat, CSPD clears scene
UPDATE: MONDAY 9/6/2022 6:11 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — According to CSPD, the package was examined by officers and it was determined not to be an explosive device. The scene has been cleared by CSPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Suspicious package being investigated on North Academy Boulevard MONDAY 9/26/2022 4:14 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police […]
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash, speed appears to be a factor says CSPD
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a motorcyclist, who died of his injuries after a crash in eastern Colorado Springs last month. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Kristoff Martinez-Olvera of Colorado Springs. CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, but that initial information indicates […]
Elderly driver injured after going down embankment onto train tracks in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An elderly driver is injured after going down an embankment onto train tracks. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the area of Nevada and Mill Street, south of downtown, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say a car went down an embankment and onto train tracks.
Arrest affidavit: Cañon City man stabbed to death was protecting friend
The man who fatally was stabbed June 24 was protecting a friend from being injured by her ex-boyfriend, according to an arrest affidavit released Friday. Andrew Theodore Goodwin, 21, died soon after sustaining stab wounds allegedly by Dustin Kyle Mitchell, 34. Police were dispatched to the Greenwood Avenue apartment of...
WATCH: Suspected child killer files lawsuit against El Paso County
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Letecia Stauch, accused in death of stepson, files lawsuit for alleged mistreatment in jail. Colorado Springs city council approved a rate increase for natural gas and a rate decrease for electric as winter approaches. Updated: 4 hours ago. WARNING: Raw video. Video from KKTV...
