Read full article on original website
Related
Real Simple
Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad
This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.
What to Eat With Spaghetti Squash: 4 Types of Meats and Recipes
Here's a list of what to eat with spaghetti squash, including the best recipes to pair with the veggie. Spaghetti squash goes well with many types of meats.
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
Real Simple
Chicken Paprikash Soup
Traditionally, chicken paprikash is a Hungarian dish flavored with sweet paprika. It's made by browning chicken and onions in bacon drippings before braising them in chicken stock and using the cooking liquid to make a sour cream-based sauce. In this weeknight rendition, you'll turn those flavors into a warming soup. Red bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and paprika make up the base for a broth to cook egg noodles in. Use leftover chicken, or better yet, store-bought rotisserie chicken, to get this satisfying chicken noodle soup on the table faster than you can get everyone seated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecipecritic.com
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A total win for pizza night, this chicken alfredo pizza will be the best that you make. The homemade alfredo sauce is out of this world and the dough is quick and easy with only 20 minutes of rest time!
Easy Steamed Broccoli Recipe
When you're trying to round out a dinner or lunch, there's no better option than a vegetable side. And, of all the vegetable side dishes out there, there are few options more healthy or tasty than broccoli. There are various ways to cook, season, and serve broccoli, but recipe developer Christina Musgrave keeps things classic with her easy steamed rendition. "This is a great, simple recipe for steaming broccoli that you can make again and again," Musgrave says.
Comments / 0