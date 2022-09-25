Fort Myers woman stabs man in San Carlos park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after stabbing a man Saturday night.

Deputies were called at around 11 p.m. to Meadow Lakes circle regarding a domestic aggravated battery.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, the victim was stabbed in his left shoulder and sustained minor injuries.

Monique Williamson is currently under arrest in connection to the stabbing. She has been charged with aggravated battery to a person with a deadly weapon.