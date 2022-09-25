ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers woman stabs man in San Carlos park

By Mariana Ortiz
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kjk1a_0i9pfHTQ00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after stabbing a man Saturday night.

Deputies were called at around 11 p.m. to Meadow Lakes circle regarding a domestic aggravated battery.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, the victim was stabbed in his left shoulder and sustained minor injuries.

Monique Williamson is currently under arrest in connection to the stabbing. She has been charged with aggravated battery to a person with a deadly weapon.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian injured in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sunday night. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC News

Shots fired in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot during altercation in Florida

Police in Florida are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. "No shooting victims have been located at this time," police said. The sheriff's office received multiple calls about shots fired...
KCJJ

Allegedly intoxicated Florida man accused of knocking down street sign while speeding

An allegedly intoxicated Florida man has been arrested after University of Iowa Police say he knocked down a street sign while speeding. According to arrest records, UI Police responded to a traffic accident on the 500 block of South Clinton Street just before 2:15 Sunday morning. A 2015 GMC Sierra had reportedly been speeding down Clinton, hopped a curb, and knocked over a street sign. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Esteban Melendez Mendoza of Miami, allegedly tried to back up out of the yard and into the street at the time he was stopped by police. Police say Melendez Mendoza showed signs of intoxication and recorded breath alcohol levels of .131% and .104%. A clear cup with a pink liquid that tested positive for alcohol was found in the back seat.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
San Carlos Park, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
San Carlos Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly shooting in Osprey

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting occurred at Highland Rd and Westview Dr in Osprey, FL according to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The report states that the shooting resulted in a single death. The incident is still under investigation by the SCSO, but there is...
OSPREY, FL
seehafernews.com

Names Released From Door County Fatal Crash Last Week

The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified those involved in a fatal crash in the Town of Sevastopol last Wednesday. According to a news release from Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty Monday, the driver who was pronounced dead at the crash scene on State Highway 42 was 78-year-old Richard Straubel of Cape Coral, Florida, and Ephraim, Wisconsin.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WINKNEWS.com

Glades County opening shelters ahead of Ian

Glades County has opened the following shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. West Glades School will be open. The shelter is pet-friendly, but pets must be kenneled, according to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office. The shelter is located at 2586 State Hwy 731, LaBelle. There is a special...
GLADES COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Carlos#Stabs#Violent Crime#The Lee County Sheriff
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
fox35orlando.com

Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate, including mobile homes, shelters open

Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate. The evacuations include those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Traffic Alerts: September 24

According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), multiple people died in a crash on Edison Bridge. No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County ordered evacuations

Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy