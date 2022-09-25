Read full article on original website
Congressional candidate says he received death threat before Elk Rapids event
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan’s 1st Congressional District Candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser said law enforcement is investigating what his campaign is calling an “explicit assassination threat” it received before an event in Elk Rapids last week. According to his campaign, they received the threat on Thursday,...
Newly signed bills will put more police on Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed three bipartisan bills increasing funding for the Secondary Road Patrol (SRP) program. These bills will put more officers on the road, improving recruitment and retention efforts, and bolstering training for police in Michigan. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a...
WWI sailor from Sault Ste Marie honored with Purple Heart
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A sailor lost during WWI was honored with a Purple Heart during a ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie. Monday was the 104th anniversary of the torpedoing of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa. On September 26, 1918, Alfonso J. Busho, a...
Michigan Legislature considers bills requiring lead filters in school water fountains
LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers in Lansing pushed to take steps in stopping lead from getting into kids' drinking water at schools and child care centers. Michigan made international headlines and dealt with years of tribulations over the lead found in its water, but state lawmakers are now considering legislation that would help protect the youngest generation of Michiganders from invisible threats in the water.
American Red Cross Michigan volunteers deploy to Florida in preparation for hurricane Ian
DETROIT, Mich. — American Red Cross Michigan Region will be sending 12 volunteers to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The volunteers will assist with disaster relief and response efforts for those affected by Hurricane Ian. “We have ongoing boots-on-the-ground disaster relief operations across North America, from the wildfires...
640 workers at Michigan residential healthcare facilities get $121k in back pay
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A Detroit-area residential healthcare facilities management company has paid $121,525 in back overtime wages to 640 employees, following a U.S. Department of Labor review of its pay practices. “Overtime rates must be calculated on an employee’s average hourly rate of pay, including any non-discretionary bonuses paid,” said...
Public servants have until Oct. 31 to apply for federal student loan forgiveness program
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s public servants, including teachers and nonprofit workers, have just over a month to apply for a federal student loan forgiveness program aimed at helping more Americans stay in public service roles despite rising college costs and student loans. Those who previously may not have...
California becomes first state to allow undocumented migrants to obtain state-issued ID's
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills Friday which, among other things, will allow all undocumented migrants to obtain state-issued identification cards. The new law, AB 1766, makes California the first state in the nation to let anyone who is an undocumented migrant...
Undercover State Trooper shot, suspects in custody
DETROIT, Mich. - UPDATE: The trooper involved in the shooting as been upgraded to stable condition. An undercover Michigan State Police Trooper has been shot. MSP says the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 14,000 block of Riverview near I-96 and Telegraph on Detroit's west side. Police...
New Tennessee state record pending for 118-pound catfish catch in Cumberland River
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — Those are the words of Micka Burkhart, an avid catfish angler from Big Rock, Tennessee, which is not far from the Kentucky border and the Cumberland River. Burkhart on Saturday caught what will likely be certified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, or TWRA,...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 27
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,836,167 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,624. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 14,678 new cases and 160 deaths on September 20. The average daily COVID-19...
Several part time firefighters needed in 3 Mt. Morris fire stations
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. — The Mount Morris Fire Department is looking for several part-time, on call firefighters to join their team in all three fire stations. They are left short handed after multiple people left the department. Rick Johnson, Chief of Charter Township of Mount Morris Fire Department, said...
Homeowners have less than a week to claim home heating credit
LANSING, Mich. — Qualified homeowners and renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan's Home Heating Credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. All applications for the credit must be received on or before Friday, September 30, 2022. “Time is running out to apply for this...
Florida price gouging hotline active as Hurricane Ian forecast to hit as Category 4 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida's price gouging hotline is now active as Hurricane Ian is forecasted to hit the state as a Category 4 storm. Floridians can report cases of severe price hikes on essential commodities. It's against the law for businesses to jack up the prices of necessities during a storm-related state of emergency. Those items include food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gas and lumber.
MDHHS aiming for over 4 million flu vaccines
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It’s almost flu season again, and Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is hoping to get 4 million Michiganders vaccinated this fall. And local health departments feel that’s an achievable goal. Staff tell us during the pandemic, flu shots were less common...
What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now helping toward that goal, unveiling new statewide mobility plan to station 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. Electric Vehicles: Energy companies...
