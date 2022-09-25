ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week: Sept. 25

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dl6bE_0i9pdznc00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 25, include:

  • On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. TxDOT said stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. TxDot informs drivers of delays and encourages them to find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
  • Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 26-28 the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Pullman Road to Nelson Street for patching repairs.
  • On Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27 and 28, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed during the day at Willow Creek to the St. Francis bridge for mill and fill work. TxDOT adds that the US 87 entrance ramp from Willow Creek and the exit ramp from St. Francis also will be closed.
  • On Thursday, Sept. 29, I-40 westbound will be reduced to only the right lane at Whitaker Road from 9 a.m. to Noon for patching repairs.

The following lane closures on Monday through Friday, Sept. 26-30 for the I-40 Preventive Maintenance Project include:

  • The right lane of I-40 is eastbound at Avondale Street and the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Bell Street is for drainage work.
  • The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road at Grand Street and the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Grand Street, as needed.
  • The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Grand Street, as needed, for concrete placement.
  • The I-40 eastbound shoulder will be closed at Nelson Street for guardrail grading.

Lane Closure through Nov. 1 includes:

  • The right lane of US 287 southbound in Claude is closed from High Street to just south of the SH 207 intersection for widening work. TxDOT said this is Phase l, Step l of three phases as work continues to convert this into a signalized intersection.

TxDOT encourages drivers to travel with caution and to slow down through work zones. TxDOT also adds that dates and times for projects can change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo: construction to continue along I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation provided information on the ongoing construction along I-27 in Amarillo. Officials said construction began on I-27 in September 2021 with an anticipated duration of just more than three years. Phase one of the project is currently wrapping up, which included […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen

Update (3:39 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday. Original Story: HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. According to TxDOT Amarillo on […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council talks water, waste, citizen survey in Tuesday meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its Tuesday regular meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the third-floor council chamber in City Hall, located at 601 S Buchanan Street in Amarillo. During the meeting, council members are expected to receive updates regarding, and discuss, a range of topics including the […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Traffic
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo names new city director of utilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities. According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory. Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Amazon facility closed due to bed bug infestation

Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials from Amazon said that all products from the Amarillo Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse are processed for returns to a vendor, recycled or donated. Officials stressed that products are not sent to customers from the facility. Original: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse located in Amarillo is temporarily closed […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Txdot#Traffic Control#Xcel Energy#I 27#St Francis#Bell Street#Grand
kgncnewsnow.com

COA Pavilion Finished With Framing

The City of Amarillo celebrated the finished structure for the new Santa Fe Depot Pavilion on the 26th of September. The held ceremony had city officials signing the last piece to be installed and then raised into position. Jerry Danforth, the Director of Facilities for the COA laid out the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 164 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 164 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,063 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon seeks public comment for new city documents

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon are asking members of the public for their opinion on the newest drafts of various city-related documents, including the city’s Downtown Master Plan along with drafts of the Zoning and Subdivision Regulations. According to a news release from the city of Canyon, public comments surrounding […]
CANYON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter

An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

RCSO investigates bomb threat at Owens Corning

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information on a bomb threat that was reported Tuesday morning at the Owens Corning facility. According to information from the office, deputies responded early Tuesday to the facility, located at 1701 Hollywood Road, on the report of a bomb threat. Officials said […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy