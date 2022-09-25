Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies identify man killed in Destin officer-involved shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man killed in last week's officer-involved shooting in Destin has been identified as a 45-year-old man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Berlin Gonzalez is the man deputies shot and killed after he first fired at deputies. The incident happened last Wednesday at...
WEAR
Suspect in Escambia County murder-suicide described as 'confrontational', 'bully'
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office says the suspect in Saturday's murder-suicide in Escambia County was described by neighbors as "confrontational" and a "bully." Jarrad Landry, 47, is accused of fatally shooting a man around 9 a.m. Saturday on Jardine Road before turning the gun on himself after deputies pulled him over an hour later.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder arrested again over the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Ely is back in metro jail. Mobile police said he along with another man opened fire on Greenwood Avenue. Police say when they got there, they could see the bullet holes in the home. Ely was charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle/building.
Florida clerk pulls gun on man who brought shotgun into gas station during attempted robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on Officer Involved Shooting on Flicker Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tymetrick James is now in custody and accused of shooting at Mobile Police Officers. This comes after an arrest earlier last week of Valeido Davidson for the same incident. Last Tuesday, a police vehicle was shot about three time on the 1600 block of Flicker Drive. According to Chief Paul Prine, […]
WEAR
Deputies: Grand theft suspect arrested after trying to cash bad check in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man with a grand theft warrant was arrested Monday night after initially fleeing deputies. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 3 p.m. to a bank on Sorrento Rd. for someone trying to cash a fraudulent check. Deputies located...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after man shot in forehead outside Alabama sports bar
A Foley man’s charges connected to a shooting outside a sports bar earlier this month have been upgraded to attempted murder. Terrance A. Hayes, 37, had been facing charges of 1st degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot 48-year-old Gary Patterson of Foley in the forehead with a .22-caliber pistol during a September 17 altercation.
Woman accused of home invasion found, arrested: Mobile Co. Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman that officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for has been arrested, according to jail records. Shelbie Byrd, 31, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, Sept. 26. She was charged with first-degree burglary after she was allegedly involved in a home […]
WEAR
'I'm from Chicago bro': Man charged with trying to rob Escambia County convenience store
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man with a shotgun was arrested after attempting to rob an Escambia County convenience store, only to be met by an employee wielding his own gun, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Rakim Tate, 32, was charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon and...
WEAR
Deputies: 1 man hospitalized following shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says one person has been hospitalized following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside of a home on Rampart Way in Escambia County. Deputies say upon arrival, they found an adult male with...
Mobile police chief: Shooting arrest of man out on bond for murder shows need for ‘Aniah’s Law’
A 20-year-old-man out on bond on a murder charge from April was re-arrested on Friday for shooting at an occupied dwelling. Brandon Ely was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling for an incident that occurred at approximately 6:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue. Also arrested on a similar charge was Terrell Dickerson, 22.
WEAR
Driver runs from scene after fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Mississippi was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. at Hamilton Bridge Road and Oakleaf Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus driven by a 30-year-old Pace man turned...
Bay Minette police investigate weekend shootings
Bay Minette police are close to making an arrest in a weekend shooting that could have been a lot worse.
Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
WEAR
Deputies: Escambia County murder suspect shoots and kills himself
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The suspect in Saturday morning's Escambia County murder shot and killed himself about an hour after the incident, according to deputies. Deputies tell WEAR News that the suspect is 47-year-old Jarrad Landry. Deputies located Landry while driving on U.S. Highway 29 in Cantonment around 10 a.m.
WEAR
Activists call for around-the-clock armed security at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There's a renewed push for change at that Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County following Friday's stabbing murder. Activists on Monday called on management to pay for increased security measures at the complex -- specifically armed security around the clock. Deputies responded Friday night to the...
WEAR
Escambia County man arrested for deadly stabbing at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man Saturday morning for killing a woman at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments Friday night. 39-year-old Adolph Gable is charged with homicide - second degree murder. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call at the apartment...
WTVM
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
