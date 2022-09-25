ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Deputies identify man killed in Destin officer-involved shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man killed in last week's officer-involved shooting in Destin has been identified as a 45-year-old man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Berlin Gonzalez is the man deputies shot and killed after he first fired at deputies. The incident happened last Wednesday at...
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of murder arrested again over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Ely is back in metro jail. Mobile police said he along with another man opened fire on Greenwood Avenue. Police say when they got there, they could see the bullet holes in the home. Ely was charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle/building.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: 1 man hospitalized following shooting in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says one person has been hospitalized following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside of a home on Rampart Way in Escambia County. Deputies say upon arrival, they found an adult male with...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Mobile police chief: Shooting arrest of man out on bond for murder shows need for ‘Aniah’s Law’

A 20-year-old-man out on bond on a murder charge from April was re-arrested on Friday for shooting at an occupied dwelling. Brandon Ely was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling for an incident that occurred at approximately 6:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue. Also arrested on a similar charge was Terrell Dickerson, 22.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Escambia County murder suspect shoots and kills himself

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The suspect in Saturday morning's Escambia County murder shot and killed himself about an hour after the incident, according to deputies. Deputies tell WEAR News that the suspect is 47-year-old Jarrad Landry. Deputies located Landry while driving on U.S. Highway 29 in Cantonment around 10 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WTVM

Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
COLUMBUS, GA
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL

