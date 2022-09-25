ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Carrollton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Carrollton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
UPI News

Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A lawyer who worked for former President Donald Trump took the stand in Georgia on Wednesday, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on multiple instances. John Eastman answered questions before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury investigating whether former Trump and his allies unlawfully interfered...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exoneration#Death Sentences
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Sidney Powell fails to appear at Trump-related grand jury interview

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Controversial far-right attorney Sidney Powell was scheduled to appear before...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Hill

South Carolina judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional

A South Carolina judge this week ruled that authorizing the execution of inmates by firing squad or the electric chair is unconstitutional. In a 39-page opinion issued Tuesday, 5th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman said South Carolina “turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Center Square

Federal judge temporarily halts Arizona police recording law

(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court recently put a hurdle up between Arizona and its recently-enacted law about recording on-duty police officers. Judge John Tuchi of the U.S. District Court of Arizona granted an injunction against the state's law banning people from filming police officers within eight feet last week. He set a one-week deadline for those who want to speak out in favor of the law in the case.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Former Army reservist, ‘avowed white supremacist’ sentenced to 4 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack

A former Army reservist and “avowed white supremacist” has been sentenced to four years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and four related misdemeanors, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) release.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Montanan

Couy Griffin first elected official barred from office for participating in Jan. 6 attack

A New Mexico District Court judge on Tuesday ordered the removal of Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from his elected position and barred him for life from serving in elected federal and state positions. This ruling marks the first time an elected official is set to be unseated by court order as a result […] The post Couy Griffin first elected official barred from office for participating in Jan. 6 attack appeared first on Daily Montanan.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss' Jan. 6 sedition case

Jury selection is expected to get underway Tuesday in the trial of the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged with seditious conspiracy, one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.Stewart Rhodes and the others are the first Jan. 6 defendants charged with the the rare Civil War-era offense to stand trial for what authorities allege was a serious, weekslong plot to violently stop the transfer of presidential power from election-denier Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The case against Rhodes and his Oath Keeper associates...
BERRYVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy