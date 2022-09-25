Read full article on original website
Related
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office
Fulton County prosecutors have lost a legal skirmish to get an out-of-state witness to testify before the Fulton County ...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Texas lawyer wins subpoena fight against Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team have lost a legal challenge to force a Texas podcaster who played a role in the Trump campaign's legal efforts to testify before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prominent Georgia attorney and CNN legal contributor Page Pate, 55, drowns while swimming off the coast of Georgia
A Georgia defence attorney and CNN legal contributor has drowned after swimming in the sea with his teenage son near their costal home. Page Pate, 55, died after being swept out into a rip current off the cost of St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Sunday afternoon. The trial lawyer, who...
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
Former Chief Deputy Attorney General and Candidate for Nevada State Supreme Court Charged in 1972 Hawaii Cold Case Murder
New details have emerged in a Hawaii cold case murder dating back more than 50 years — including the subsequent and surprising work history of the man charged in connection with the slaying. Tudor Chirila, also known as Tudor Chirila Jr., now 77, was taken into custody in the...
Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A lawyer who worked for former President Donald Trump took the stand in Georgia on Wednesday, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on multiple instances. John Eastman answered questions before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury investigating whether former Trump and his allies unlawfully interfered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom
Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
Sidney Powell fails to appear at Trump-related grand jury interview
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Controversial far-right attorney Sidney Powell was scheduled to appear before...
Prosecutor in Georgia 2020 election probe: ‘People are facing prison sentences’
The Georgia prosecutor investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to challenge President Biden’s victory in the state in 2020 said she expects prison sentences for those convicted of crimes related to the investigation. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) told The Washington Post this week...
South Carolina judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional
A South Carolina judge this week ruled that authorizing the execution of inmates by firing squad or the electric chair is unconstitutional. In a 39-page opinion issued Tuesday, 5th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman said South Carolina “turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona Legislature won't defend law banning filming of police
Leer en español No one showed in U.S. District court to defend the new law that would bar people from filming police at close range. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi suspended the law taking effect when he ordered an injunction on Sept. 9. ...
Federal judge temporarily halts Arizona police recording law
(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court recently put a hurdle up between Arizona and its recently-enacted law about recording on-duty police officers. Judge John Tuchi of the U.S. District Court of Arizona granted an injunction against the state's law banning people from filming police officers within eight feet last week. He set a one-week deadline for those who want to speak out in favor of the law in the case.
Justices grill state attorney over broken agreement in death case
In April 2021, a deputy Georgia attorney general emailed lawyers representing people on death row about how the state would delay new requests for executions during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday skeptical Georgia Supreme Court justices asked whether that email was enforceable.
Former Army reservist, ‘avowed white supremacist’ sentenced to 4 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
A former Army reservist and “avowed white supremacist” has been sentenced to four years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and four related misdemeanors, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) release.
Damning video shows Sidney Powell allies at Georgia election office at same time as voting breach
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) On CNN Tuesday, correspondent Drew Griffin analyzed newly revealed footage...
Couy Griffin first elected official barred from office for participating in Jan. 6 attack
A New Mexico District Court judge on Tuesday ordered the removal of Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from his elected position and barred him for life from serving in elected federal and state positions. This ruling marks the first time an elected official is set to be unseated by court order as a result […] The post Couy Griffin first elected official barred from office for participating in Jan. 6 attack appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss' Jan. 6 sedition case
Jury selection is expected to get underway Tuesday in the trial of the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged with seditious conspiracy, one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.Stewart Rhodes and the others are the first Jan. 6 defendants charged with the the rare Civil War-era offense to stand trial for what authorities allege was a serious, weekslong plot to violently stop the transfer of presidential power from election-denier Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The case against Rhodes and his Oath Keeper associates...
Comments / 0