Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time. “I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.
brproud.com
Denham Springs Police invite public to Saturday’s Fall Festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) issued an invitation to the public Tuesday (September 27) morning. DSPD used its official Facebook page to welcome locals to the city’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Denham Springs.
theadvocate.com
Find a pumpkin and your way out of a maze at these area events this fall
That brief visit of crisp fall air didn't stick around long, did it?. But we're used to that in Louisiana. Maybe by the time you read this, you'll be basking in the cool. Calendar-wise, fall arrived everywhere on Thursday. Even in the heat September often brings in Louisiana, signs of autumn are emerging. Think corn mazes — and pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere.
brproud.com
EBR Schools releases second statement regarding controversial ‘Day of Hope’ event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a second statement regarding its September 20 ‘Day of Hope’ event, which received backlash on social media from commenters who claimed the event was religious in nature. The school system’s initial statement can be...
LSU Reveille
This Week in Baton Rouge: Wellness activities, Halloween crafts and free museum admission
If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. Activities begin on Monday, Sept. 26 and last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events are free. You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
brproud.com
Halloween costumes needed for Baton Rouge area children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 10/31 Consortium wants to make sure children in the Greater Baton Rouge area will have costumes for Halloween. Between now and Oct. 7, the group is hosting a costume and candy drive. Costumes, store-bought and individually wrapped candy can be dropped off at more than 20 locations. You can find a map of those locations by clicking here.
brproud.com
Lineup released for New Roads Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Harvest Festival in the city of New Roads returns after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Cornell Dukes announced Monday that the three-day fall festival will be taking place from Oct. 14-16. “Harvest Festival on False River will return with...
brproud.com
“Time capsule on wheels” sparks the imagination in Livingston Parish
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) – “Barney wishes he had a car like this!” Those words came from the current owner of the 1972 Ford Custom 500 429 Police Interceptor seen below. Have you ever been in transit around Livingston Parish and noticed this older police car?. If you...
brproud.com
Day of Nope: Parents threaten lawsuits after career fair
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– One parent is crowdfunding support for East Baton Rouge School System (EBRPSS) parents to bring the school system to court after the Day of Hope career fair brought their kids to church. The event received significant criticism online from parents, chaperones, and...
brproud.com
BRCC hosts canned food, toiletries drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ahead of the holiday season, a local community college is encouraging the capital area to lend a hand to individuals who struggle with food insecurity. Baton Rouge Community College‘s (BRCC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is hosting a canned food and toiletries drive from...
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
Another Popular Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors in Acadiana
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors.
Foster parents share their experience going through the foster system
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Inside the Possa home, you’ll find a unique family portrait. It shows dads Chad and Joe holding their son and daughter, but instead of smiles the faces in the watercolor painting are blank. For more than two and a half years, that was the Possa family: anonymous and living under the shadow that it could all end at a moment’s notice.
brproud.com
GBR Food Bank sells over 300 tickets to help end child hunger
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a two-year break, The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is hosting Empty Bowls, a fundraiser in honor of Hunger Action Month. “We’ve seen a 10% increase in the number of people who need assistance from us,” Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank CEO and President Mike Manning said.
brproud.com
Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
brproud.com
Where to find free bracelets made in honor of slain LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bracelets made in memory of the LSU student found shot to death in her car can be picked up in the capital city and surrounding areas. The Live Like Allie project was created by Allison Rice’s parents to keep her memory alive. The free yellow bracelets say “Live Like Allie”. Bracelets were dropped off at the following locations Monday and are available starting Tuesday.
Daily Beast
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair. After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much...
brproud.com
Teacher finds weapon in elementary student’s backpack, school says
ROUGON, La. (BRPROUD) — A teacher at a Pointe Coupee Parish elementary school found a weapon in a student’s backpack Tuesday. The school said there was no “immediate danger” to the student or teacher and parents were notified via email and robocall. Rougon Elementary School issued the following statement:
L'Observateur
St. James Parish Hospital announces upcoming classes & events
LUTCHER — St. James Parish Hospital announced the following classes and events for Fall 2022. Event information and schedules are subject to change. Visit www.sjph.org/events for the latest information or to register online for classes and events. Individuals who do not have access to a computer, need to schedule...
