After a big road win in Tampa Bay by the Green Bay Packers, it is time to go Behind the Numbers with the stats and figures that you need to know about from Sunday’s game. Running the ball certainly didn’t come easy for the Green Bay Packers, who averaged just 2.7 yards per rush against a very good Bucs front-seven. However, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers stuck with it for the most part.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO