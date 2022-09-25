ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports

Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game

Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown. A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers. Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced...
GREEN BAY, WI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers Live on 09/25

The Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, September 25 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Packers vs....
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rumor debunked

The drama surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen following his un-retirement and return to the NFL this season had led to a lot of wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors. According to someone close to the couple, one potential rumor about any infidelity should be crossed off the list.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Brian Gutekunst is a master of free agency

The Packers came into 2022 strapped for cash. The resigning of key players like Aaron Rodgers, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas left the Packers with very cash to spend. This was not problem for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. He found value in free agency to help fill in gaps in the roster and it has worked out perfectly. Brian Gutekunst is showing to be a master of free agency.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind the Numbers: Diving into the Packers road win over the Bucs

After a big road win in Tampa Bay by the Green Bay Packers, it is time to go Behind the Numbers with the stats and figures that you need to know about from Sunday’s game. Running the ball certainly didn’t come easy for the Green Bay Packers, who averaged just 2.7 yards per rush against a very good Bucs front-seven. However, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers stuck with it for the most part.
