Allen Lazard Scores Touchdown, Promptly Throws Up on Sideline During Packers-Bucs
Allen Lazard wasn't feeling too good.
Bucs vs. Packers: Final score predictions for Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finally get to enjoy the benefit of a home crowd for the first time this season, as they host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3. This matchups features a showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in...
What role did Aaron Rodgers play in Buccaneers' disastrous delay of game penalty?
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers nearly blew a double-digit second-half lead but held on for a 14-12 victory thanks to a critical mistake by the Buccaneers late in the fourth quarter.
5 keys to Packers beating Buccaneers in Week 3
The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to make a major statement early in the 2022 season when Matt LaFleur’s team takes the field against the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. Can the Packers continue putting Week 1 in the rear-view mirror, build...
Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game
Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown. A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers. Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced...
How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers Live on 09/25
The Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, September 25 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Packers vs....
Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rumor debunked
The drama surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen following his un-retirement and return to the NFL this season had led to a lot of wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors. According to someone close to the couple, one potential rumor about any infidelity should be crossed off the list.
Brian Gutekunst is a master of free agency
The Packers came into 2022 strapped for cash. The resigning of key players like Aaron Rodgers, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas left the Packers with very cash to spend. This was not problem for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. He found value in free agency to help fill in gaps in the roster and it has worked out perfectly. Brian Gutekunst is showing to be a master of free agency.
Latest injury updates for Bucs vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will both be missing key players for Sunday’s game, but there are a few more names that might be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable. Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Leonard...
Behind the Numbers: Diving into the Packers road win over the Bucs
After a big road win in Tampa Bay by the Green Bay Packers, it is time to go Behind the Numbers with the stats and figures that you need to know about from Sunday’s game. Running the ball certainly didn’t come easy for the Green Bay Packers, who averaged just 2.7 yards per rush against a very good Bucs front-seven. However, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers stuck with it for the most part.
