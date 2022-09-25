Rihanna announced as NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show performer in 2023

On Saturday, we heard rumors of Taylor Swift being announced as the Super Bowl LVII halftime performer, but she later denied such reports , leaving many to only speculate on who may actually be tasked with keeping the public’s attention during the most popular television program of the year. One day later, the NFL revealed Rihanna as the Super Bowl 57 halftime show performer for February 12, 2023.

Working under the Roc Nation record label, this will be the first time Rihanna takes the stage at halftime during the Super Bowl, and she’ll be doing so as the headlining act. She previously declined an opportunity to perform during halftime of the 2020 halftime show, which featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Miami Gardens, Florida.

We also learned earlier this week that Apple Music has entered a five-year, $250 million partnership with the NFL as the Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor, and now Rihanna will be the first artist to grab the mic.

In doing so, Rihanna will be following a brilliant act that millions witnessed in last year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Last February, it was Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent. We’ll see who the Barbados native brings with her on stage this time around, but you can bet it will be a very well-known musician.

Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona, at the home of the Arizona Cardinals, as mentioned, on February 12, 2023, in what should be a spectacular display.

