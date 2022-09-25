ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Vehicle accident leaves Princeton band students in intensive care, community comes together in support

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The community is reeling in the wake of a vehicle accident which has left three members of the Princeton Senior High School Band with substantial injuries.

The accident occurred Friday night on Airport Road, and was confirmed Saturday afternoon through a statement from the Princeton Senior High School Band.

“As many of you know by now, three of our band students were in a very bad car accident last night,” read the statement “We ask that you join us in lifting them up and praying for their recovery.”

A GoFundMe page organized in support of the students and their families identifies those involved as band members Alison Edmonds, Adriana Edmonds, and Savannah Arrowood.

The condition of the students as reported through an update provided on the GoFundMe page is as follows:

“Alison- She has started to come around and has [opened] her eyes. She has a skull fracture, ruptured ear drums, broken collarbone, fractures to her face and a small brain bleed.

Adriana- Has also started to come around. She has a concussion and stage 2 liver laceration that the doctors are monitoring.

Savannah- As of right now Savannah is doing OK. Has bruised lungs and minor bilateral lung collapse, broken ribs, where the rib connects to chest is [broken] and dislocated shoulder.”

Donations collected through the page will be divided between the families of the students.

Other members of the Princeton Senior High School Band performed in a competition with other schools Saturday.

In a moment of unity and solidarity between counties, members of the Bluefield Beavers Band took to the field arm-in-arm with members of the Princeton Senior Band.

Students, faculty, and members of the community also gathered outside CAMC Saturday for a candlelight vigil in support of the crash victims.

The vigil was orchestrated in such a manner as to be visible from the ICU windows of the students involved, and was live-streamed online to accommodate virtual participation.

For those who wish to donate the families of those involved in the accident, the GoFundMe page can be found here.

Bonnie Sue B
2d ago

That Accident happened right down below my homesad prayers for the young ladieswhat happened to the logging truck driver?haven't heard much about him....

