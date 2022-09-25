Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Record-setting heat expected Monday
Seattle - Toasty temperatures are back to start the work week along with high fire danger. Temperatures will soar into the 80s around the Puget Sound area, likely setting new records for the day. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the Northwest through Tuesday. Expect hot and hazy...
KUOW
The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far
With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Fall conditions are here, but they won't last for long
SEATTLE - Happy fall, y'all! Highs today landed right where we should be for this time of year at 70. Clouds increase overnight giving us warmer lows. Check out Seattle at 58. Normal is now 52 for the overnight hours. The first full day of fall features mainly cloudy skies...
MyNorthwest.com
King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand
As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
northcountyoutlook.com
M'ville receives recognition from U.S. NWS
Due to helping local businesses and the community become more prepared for extreme weather, the city of Marysville was recently recognized by the U.S. National Weather Service. The city is one of the 2022 Ambassadors of Excellence for their work to help support the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador Program. “We were...
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
Evacuation notices upgraded for Bolt Creek Fire amid ‘dry and unstable conditions’
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. The west side of the Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, and Forest Service Road 65 are under Level 3 orders, meaning to leave now. Over the weekend evacuation levels were...
KREM
Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish
SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of US...
q13fox.com
Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Airlift Northwest prepares to support emergency crews during I-90 closure
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Another major road closure is impacting drivers in western Washington as the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island shut down on Friday so crews could repair expansion joints. The shutdown sent a ripple effect across Lake Washington, with drivers waiting for hours on...
Highway 2 set to reopen Saturday as crews stabilize neighboring hillsides
Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday. State crews are cutting hundreds of trees in an effort to repair damage from the Bolt Creek fire and eliminate any threat of the massive arbors falling onto drivers.
‘Going to be extremely challenging’: Efforts begin to pull up Whidbey Island floatplane wreckage
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Efforts to pull up wreckage from fatal Whidbey Island floatplane crash begin Monday. On Monday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board will be pulling up the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB found the sunken plane...
cascadiadaily.com
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
Two brothers found safe after plane crashes into trees in Skagit Valley
UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.
