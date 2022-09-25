ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Record-setting heat expected Monday

Seattle - Toasty temperatures are back to start the work week along with high fire danger. Temperatures will soar into the 80s around the Puget Sound area, likely setting new records for the day. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the Northwest through Tuesday. Expect hot and hazy...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
MyNorthwest.com

King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand

As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
KING COUNTY, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

M'ville receives recognition from U.S. NWS

Due to helping local businesses and the community become more prepared for extreme weather, the city of Marysville was recently recognized by the U.S. National Weather Service. The city is one of the 2022 Ambassadors of Excellence for their work to help support the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador Program. “We were...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
MONROE, WA
#Clear Skies#West Northwest#Mobile
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish

SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of US...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire

GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
GOLD BAR, WA
Weather
Environment
NWS
cascadiadaily.com

Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two brothers found safe after plane crashes into trees in Skagit Valley

UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.

