Volunteer to Cheer For More Than 800 Roanoke Valley Students
Special Olympics Big Feet Meet at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 The Special Olympics “Big Feet Meet” will take place at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 from 9 am to 1 pm. More than 800 students from 40 schools in the Roanoke Valley will compete in running and walking events, javelin, softball throw […]
WSLS
Get Downtown Lynchburg returns this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A family favorite is returning to Lynchburg for an evening of free fun. On Monday, the Downtown Lynchburg Association announced that Get Downtown will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get Downtown will feature over 180 vendors, businesses, organizations, and entertainers from...
WSLS
Kaine recognizes Roanoke business owner during Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
RICHMOND, Va. – Senator Kaine is hosting an event Monday in Richmond to recognize those who have done extraordinary work in Virginia over the last year – some of whom are local, according to the Senator’s office. Karyna Nevarez, the Inclusion Coordinator at the Virginia Tech Carilion...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg farm opens for trail horseback riding
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses. Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding. There are around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback. Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to...
WSET
Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Benefits of community gardens
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you don’t have the space or you’re looking for a community to learn from, a community garden might be perfect for you. LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) manages four community gardens in Roanoke. Community Gardens Manager Hannah Patrick gives us ALL THE DIRT on the benefits of joining a community garden!
WSET
"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
WDBJ7.com
wfxrtv.com
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
WDBJ7.com
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville’s historic district added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has added nine sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The sites are in the counties of Fauquier, Nelson, and New Kent; and the cities of Martinsville, Petersburg, Staunton, and Virginia Beach. Here’s the full list as approved by the department:. Located in the...
wfxrtv.com
41st annual “Centerfest” returns to downtown Bedford
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The 41st annual Bedford “Centerfest” brought about sizeable crowds, and a whole lot of fun. The street fair-like event featured games, live music, food, dancing, and much more for members of the community to enjoy. However, all the festival fun was for a cause.
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center opens new Appomattox office to expand health care in the region
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has cut the ribbon and opened its doors to the newly-established Appomattox office, located at 624 Jones St. on Monday morning. BRMC said it has been working alongside the Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF) to open the brand-new building...
wfirnews.com
Salem breaks ground for $27 million Moyer Complex makeover
The City of Salem broke ground today on a 27-million-dollar upgrade and renovations at the Moyer Sports Complex. New pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art playground and much-needed additional parking lots are all part of the Moyer upgrade. Salem officials say around 250,000 people annually attend events at the Moyer Sports Complex, where numerous Division 2 and 3 college softball championships have been held. At the flagship softball multi-field venue, director of Parks and Recreation John Shaner says besides the tower in the center everything else will be new.
wfxrtv.com
A Moyer Makeover: Salem’s softball complex undergoes renovations
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Moyer Complex, a staple of Salem and home to a number of softball championships for the last three decades, is getting a facelift as the city plans to spend $27.5 million to renovate the facility. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the...
WSET
'Fall in love with Pulaski:' Town of Pulaski gets new 'LOVE' sign on Washington Street
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Pulaski is asking residents if they are ready to "fall in love with Pulaski." On Monday, the town announced the installation of a new LOVE sign on Washington Street. They said the sign is across from the train station and next to...
WDBJ7.com
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
wfxrtv.com
Residents remain displaced after deadly fire as investigation continues
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dozens of elderly and disabled individuals remain displaced after a devastating fire occurred at the Stratford Village apartments late last Tuesday, leaving one person killed and several others injured. Property Manager, Alex Fekas says about eight people might have to find a new place to...
WSET
'Pause in silent reverence:' Vinton War Memorial grounds holding private event
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — The Vinton Police Department said that the Town of Vinton has a celebration of life private event on Sunday. This private event will occur at the Vinton War Memorial grounds. Police said during the celebration, a traditional military three-riffle volley salute will occur, this will...
