ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

Related
The Roanoke Star

Volunteer to Cheer For More Than 800 Roanoke Valley Students

Special Olympics Big Feet Meet at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 The Special Olympics “Big Feet Meet” will take place at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 from 9 am to 1 pm. More than 800 students from 40 schools in the Roanoke Valley will compete in running and walking events, javelin, softball throw […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Get Downtown Lynchburg returns this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A family favorite is returning to Lynchburg for an evening of free fun. On Monday, the Downtown Lynchburg Association announced that Get Downtown will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get Downtown will feature over 180 vendors, businesses, organizations, and entertainers from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg farm opens for trail horseback riding

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses. Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding. There are around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback. Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
Roanoke, VA
Health
City
Community, VA
WSET

Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Benefits of community gardens

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you don’t have the space or you’re looking for a community to learn from, a community garden might be perfect for you. LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) manages four community gardens in Roanoke. Community Gardens Manager Hannah Patrick gives us ALL THE DIRT on the benefits of joining a community garden!
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#The Walk#Defeat Als
wfxrtv.com

48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
RADFORD, VA
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville’s historic district added to Virginia Landmarks Register

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has added nine sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The sites are in the counties of Fauquier, Nelson, and New Kent; and the cities of Martinsville, Petersburg, Staunton, and Virginia Beach. Here’s the full list as approved by the department:. Located in the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

41st annual “Centerfest” returns to downtown Bedford

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The 41st annual Bedford “Centerfest” brought about sizeable crowds, and a whole lot of fun. The street fair-like event featured games, live music, food, dancing, and much more for members of the community to enjoy. However, all the festival fun was for a cause.
BEDFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
wfirnews.com

Salem breaks ground for $27 million Moyer Complex makeover

The City of Salem broke ground today on a 27-million-dollar upgrade and renovations at the Moyer Sports Complex. New pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art playground and much-needed additional parking lots are all part of the Moyer upgrade. Salem officials say around 250,000 people annually attend events at the Moyer Sports Complex, where numerous Division 2 and 3 college softball championships have been held. At the flagship softball multi-field venue, director of Parks and Recreation John Shaner says besides the tower in the center everything else will be new.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

A Moyer Makeover: Salem’s softball complex undergoes renovations

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Moyer Complex, a staple of Salem and home to a number of softball championships for the last three decades, is getting a facelift as the city plans to spend $27.5 million to renovate the facility. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents remain displaced after deadly fire as investigation continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dozens of elderly and disabled individuals remain displaced after a devastating fire occurred at the Stratford Village apartments late last Tuesday, leaving one person killed and several others injured. Property Manager, Alex Fekas says about eight people might have to find a new place to...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy