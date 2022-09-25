ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 4

Egii Edgii
2d ago

He is completely correct when he speaks of possible flooding and power outages because once the storm hits Cuba it may wobble but once out of Cuba it could change direction towards west to east coming into Tampa which then impacts most of Central Florida

Reply
4
Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Brevard County, Tornadoes Possible

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Brevard County, Florida by the National Hurricane Center Public Advisory at 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, due to the presence of Category 3 Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean that is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Government
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Free Sandbag Distribution For Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA -– Brevard County sandbag distribution locations continue through Monday 9/26/22 in north, central and south Brevard in anticipation of heavy rainfall and possible flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. Sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday 9/26/22. Limit 10 sandbags per vehicle:. Mitchell Ellington Park,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricane Preparedness#Brevard County Sheriff#The Brevard County Eoc
WESH

Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday

The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Flagler County Still in Hurricane Ian’s Path as of Monday

Though a degree of uncertainty still remains, Flagler County is still within the projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday afternoon. Initial landfall on the gulf coast of Florida is expected late Wednesday or early Thursday, with impact to the Flagler and Volusia County areas occurring some time Friday.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian now a hurricane: Monday morning update for Volusia

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Ian, which has become a hurricane and will impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, "additional rapid strengthening expected today. Ian will produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in Western Cuba." The 5 a.m. report tropical storm...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy