Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview
The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
ESPN
New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton inspired to recognize key bullpen performances with FDNY helmet
NEW YORK -- Reliever Zack Britton wanted to light a fire under the Yankees' bullpen. And he got a helmet to prove it. Britton was looking for a way to not only recognize a job well done recently, but also spur some friendly competition within the New York Yankees' relief corps.
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
CBS News
Aaron Judge's quest to break record sells out crowds at Yankee Stadium
Yankees fans will have to wait another day to see baseball history. Aaron Judge remains at 60 home runs this season, but as CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, his quest to get to 61 is selling out crowds in the Bronx.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees. Check out our MLB odds series for our Red Sox Yankees prediction and pick. Brayan Bello takes the bump for the Red Sox, while Nestor Cortes gets the call for the Yankees. Brayan Bello was called up in early July....
Aaron Judge’s pregame attire could be great news for Mets (or Yankees) in free agency
Aaron Judge donned a hoodie that New York Yankees and Mets fans are going to love or kill each other over. We’ve gotten very few hints this year into Aaron Judge’s thinking with his impending free agency decision. As a refresher, prior to the season the New York Yankees and Judge did not come to terms on a contract extension and Judge indicated he would not negotiate until after the season.
