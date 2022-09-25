Read full article on original website
Kent County Sheriff's Office warns of purse-snatchers at area businesses
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for purse snatchers at local retailers.
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
Car parts stolen from 4 blood donation vehicles in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motor vehicle parts were stolen vehicles at a Versiti donation center in Grand Rapids, police say. Officials say suspects took parts from four donation center vehicles and one personal vehicle in their lot. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Grand Rapids Police Department detectives...
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
WZZM 13
Newaygo Co. restaurant destroyed by fire in 2018 is one step closer to re-opening
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A groundbreaking for the Smuggler's Cove restaurant in Newaygo took place on Tuesday after the original building had to be completely demolished due to a fire in 2018. A part of the Newaygo community since the 1870s, the building has housed many different restaurants over...
Man accused of pointing gun at two GRPD officers during car break-in investigation facing charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of breaking into cars in August who was shot during a confrontation with Grand Rapids police is now facing charges. Tristin Melchizadek Walker now faces carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Charges filed against suspect after shooting involving Grand Rapids police
Charges have been filed against a man who was shot after pointing a gun at Grand Rapids police officers last month, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced.
WOOD
A great hotel option offering comfort & convenience
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems like we’re always looking for a hotel to recommend, especially during times like ArtPrize when so many people are coming to town. The new Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Grandville is a great option. The name is new but they’ve been offering comfort and convenience in that spot for years and now they’ve re-branded, and are offering more than before!
'A PLACE OF HOPE' | Kentwood organization invites community to meet its horses
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The cool, September wind blows through the mane of a horse. A crowd of young children gather round to pet it. Some of them are afraid of an animal that is much larger than they are, but eventually, they reach out their hands and run their tiny fingers through its tan coat.
WOOD
List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
thecollegiatelive.com
Trespasser arrested in bookstore, drunk driver on Fountain Street, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports
Hit and run in Ramp A clarified by security cameras. On Sept. 7, at 11:56 a.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were driving on level five in Ramp A when they were flagged down by a man. The man told the officers that when he was attempting to leave the...
Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t condemn’ suspects: ‘They’re already in hell’
A Battle Creek family is mourning after 2-year-old Kai Turner was killed in a drive-by shooting a week ago.
Man shot by GRPD officers faces assault, other charges
The man who video shows pointed a gun at two Grand Rapids police officers before they shot and wounded him will face charges, the county prosecutor has decided.
sprudge.com
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Water Street Coffee In Kalamazoo, MI
As our thoughts turn once again to the great coffee loving state of Michigan, we reference the almighty mitten to give us a bit of geographic context for today’s story. Journey with us to the city of Kalamazoo—that would directly below your ring finger, on your way towards the fleshy part of the palm—as we explore the new cafe location from Water Street Coffee.
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
wkzo.com
No injuries in armed robbery at South Westnedge Avenue business Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries, but money was taken in an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:40 p.m. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to the business in the 1700 block of South Westnedge Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
WWMTCw
Thousands of free water filters being distributed to Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received and distributed 5,757 free water filters to its residents as of Friday, according to Communications Manager Michael L. Smith. The distribution efforts aim at reducing lead in the drinking water, he said. The city recommended all residents to request a free...
