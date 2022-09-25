ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

2 teens arrested after Pa. Uber driver beaten and robbed

According to WPVI, an Uber driver suffered multiple injuries to his face after he was beaten and robbed early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia, 6ABC reported. Per the news outlet, the 65-year-old driver told police it happened around 2:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Westminster Avenue, where four men pulled the driver from his Toyota Rav-4, then punched him and kicked him in the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say

An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police

Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
Four shot at Harrisburg party early Sunday

This article has been updated with a corrected time and location of the incident from Harrisburg police. Four people were shot, with two in critical condition, during an incident at a party on Woodlawn Street in Harrisburg early Sunday morning, according to city authorities. Officers responded to a report of...
HARRISBURG, PA
Police looking for scene of stabbing that left man hospitalized

A 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times this weekend, but investigators do not know where it happened, Lebanon police said Monday. The man, who was not identified by police, arrived at a hospital at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, with the injuries, police said. He was transported to a different medical facility for treatment.
LEBANON, PA
Woman dies after crash at Dauphin County intersection: state police

A 74-year-old woman died earlier this month, days after she was involved in a crash at a Dauphin County intersection, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jane E. Helmers, 74, was the passenger in a car driven by 75-year-old Hans-Peter Helmers that crashed around 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Sand Beach and Devonshire Heights roads in East Hanover Township, according to state police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
