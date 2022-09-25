Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. man arrested after pretending to be a state police trooper: report
According to Fox56, a man is in hot water after troopers arrested him earlier this month, after they say he was impersonating a State Police trooper at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Snyder County. It all happened around 6 p.m. Sept. 5, where officials were called to a Buffalo...
Pa. man accused in fatal shooting arrested along with his girlfriend
SUNBURY – A woman who witnessed a fatal shooting in Sunbury early Sunday morning has been charged with hindering the apprehension of the suspect who police say is her boyfriend. Lisa Ann Gebhart, 45, of White Deer, was arraigned Tuseday and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. She was...
2 teens arrested after Pa. Uber driver beaten and robbed
According to WPVI, an Uber driver suffered multiple injuries to his face after he was beaten and robbed early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia, 6ABC reported. Per the news outlet, the 65-year-old driver told police it happened around 2:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Westminster Avenue, where four men pulled the driver from his Toyota Rav-4, then punched him and kicked him in the head.
‘Captain America’ jumps into wayward vehicle, saves driver from Dauphin County crash
Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg’s high school. It was around 5:30 p.m. and White — known among...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner
The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police
Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
Altercation preceded gunshots at ‘pop-up’ warehouse party in Harrisburg that wounded 4
More than 100 people from across central Pennsylvania attended a “pop-up” party at a Harrisburg warehouse where an altercation broke out and four people got shot early Sunday, police said. Three men and a woman were injured, two of them critically, around 5 a.m. Sunday at a business...
RELATED PEOPLE
Feds charge 3 with providing drugs that killed Pa. man
WILLIAMSPORT – Two men and a woman are facing mandatory minimum prison sentences of 20 years if found guilty of providing the drugs that caused a death in a Lewisburg hotel earlier this year. Darryl W. Elliott Jr., 36, of Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34, of Selinsgrove, and Heather Carper,...
3 police officers to face trial in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges, a suburban Philadelphia judge ruled Monday. Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill...
Hear their voices: Survivors of gun violence tell their stories in forum tonight
A discussion of the toll of gun violence and how to solve the problem will be featured here beginning at 6 p.m. tonight. The forum, sponsored by Fulton Bank, will take place at Nativity School of Harrisburg, 2101 N. Fifth St., and will be live-streamed here, via PennLive’s Facebook page.
Hear their voices: Harrisburg forum to focus on reducing gun violence
A discussion on how to reduce gun violence is the topic of a forum hosted by PennLive at 6 tonight that will feature survivors of gunshot wounds. The forum, sponsored by Fulton Bank, will take place at Nativity School of Harrisburg, 2101 N. Fifth St., and will be live-streamed on PennLive’s Facebook page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 women shot during argument in central Pa., man in custody: police
Manheim Borough police say they have arrested a man for the non-fatal shooting of two women early Sunday. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street to find two women, ages 47 and 22, with hand and arm gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mom sues after disabled woman suffocates on paper at Pa. care home
Cheryl Yewdall spent most of her life at a Philadelphia care home for people with developmental disabilities. It was there, on Jan. 26, that the 50-year-old was found face down on the floor, in a pool of urine, suffocating on a large wad of paper that had been stuffed down her throat.
Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner
The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
Cumberland County woman among 2 to die in fatal crash at N.J. pop-up car rally
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four shot at Harrisburg party early Sunday
This article has been updated with a corrected time and location of the incident from Harrisburg police. Four people were shot, with two in critical condition, during an incident at a party on Woodlawn Street in Harrisburg early Sunday morning, according to city authorities. Officers responded to a report of...
Police looking for scene of stabbing that left man hospitalized
A 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times this weekend, but investigators do not know where it happened, Lebanon police said Monday. The man, who was not identified by police, arrived at a hospital at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, with the injuries, police said. He was transported to a different medical facility for treatment.
Woman dies after crash at Dauphin County intersection: state police
A 74-year-old woman died earlier this month, days after she was involved in a crash at a Dauphin County intersection, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jane E. Helmers, 74, was the passenger in a car driven by 75-year-old Hans-Peter Helmers that crashed around 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Sand Beach and Devonshire Heights roads in East Hanover Township, according to state police.
Retired Pa. firefighter admits to attacking officers with a fire extinguisher during Capitol riot
A retired Delaware County firefighter has admitted to attacking police with a fire extinguisher during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington. Robert Sanford, a 26-year veteran of the Chester Fire Department who left the force a month after the attack, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of assaulting officers during a court hearing in Washington.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0