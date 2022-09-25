Read full article on original website
Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills
Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes ballistic following final seconds of loss to Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
Stats show offensive line to blame for hits, pressures Bengals' Joe Burrow has endured?
Ahead of the Week 3 game at the New York Jets that the Cincinnati Bengals comfortably won 27-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season, insiders such as Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post and former defensive player Bart Scott discussed who was to blame for why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a league-high 13 sacks over the campaign's first two games. La Canfora suggested the Cincinnati offensive line wasn't doing enough to protect Burrow, while Scott argued the 25-year-old was targeting star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase far too often.
Looking at Cooper Rush's Record, Stats and More Through Three Starts
Cooper Rush’s record, stats and more through three starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Well, nobody saw this coming. Fresh off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a thumb injury that required surgery.
What channel is the Bengals game on? Bengals vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football info
The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Thursday in what will be the first of back-to-back primetime games for coach Zac Taylor's team. The Bengals (1-2) will be without one of their top defensive linemen,. , when they take on the 3-0 Dolphins. Dolphins...
Bengals lose star defender DJ Reader to knee injury vs. Jets
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader left his team’s Week 3 game against the New York Jets in the second quarter with a knee injury. Reader went down late in the first half with the injury and left the field quickly. He went to the medical tent on the sideline and the team was quick to rule him out for the game.
Brandon Tierney Blasts Jets Coaching Staff After Embarrassing Loss
Brandon Tierney went off on the Jets coaching staff after an embarrassing loss to the Bengals.
