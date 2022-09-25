ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Stats show offensive line to blame for hits, pressures Bengals' Joe Burrow has endured?

Ahead of the Week 3 game at the New York Jets that the Cincinnati Bengals comfortably won 27-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season, insiders such as Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post and former defensive player Bart Scott discussed who was to blame for why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a league-high 13 sacks over the campaign's first two games. La Canfora suggested the Cincinnati offensive line wasn't doing enough to protect Burrow, while Scott argued the 25-year-old was targeting star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase far too often.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2022 NFL Regular Season Matchups Between Brothers

2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is a family business. For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Looking at Cooper Rush's Record, Stats and More Through Three Starts

Cooper Rush’s record, stats and more through three starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Well, nobody saw this coming. Fresh off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a thumb injury that required surgery.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Heated Sideline Video

The New York Jets have been struggling against the Cincinnati Bengals today. For one Jets defender, those struggles boiled over into a heated sideline confrontation. During the first half after allowing a big touchdown to the Bengals, Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was seen getting into a very heated argument with one of his coaches. At one point, Williams got up from the bench and got into the coach's face before being separated by other members of the team.
CINCINNATI, OH

