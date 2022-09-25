ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: It’s all about Arkansas’ first full practice on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — It was a busier summer than usual for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program given the four-game European exhibition tour in August and the accompanying 10 extra days of full practices in late July sandwiched between months of limited practices that began in the first week of June, but on Monday the Hoop Hoops ramped up their official preparations with the first day of full-scale practices as the highly anticipated 2022-23 season begins on Nov. 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Alabama Game

On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 5 matchup against Nick Saban and Alabama. The No. 20-ranked Razorbacks will face the No. 2 Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. (CDT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.), and the game will be televised on CBS.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

First-Ever DWRRS "Red Out"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game vs. No. 2 Alabama has been announced as the first-ever “RED OUT” of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. All fans should wear Razorback red.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

New Bentonville company seeks to reimagine hospitality concepts

A little more than two years after exiting the restaurant business, longtime operator Scott Bowman is writing the next chapter of his hospitality career. Bowman is CEO and one of three managing partners of HighGround Hospitality in Bentonville. The company has been operating quietly for the past several months while forming its investment strategy but appears ready to move quickly after its initial acquisition in August.
BENTONVILLE, AR
ourchanginglives.com

Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Plans to focus on careers for students in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education met Monday night for a regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting, members discussed providing more career-focused opportunities for students. Those opportunities could include internships, career fairs, and classes focused on work-based learning. It is all part of the school...
FORT SMITH, AR

