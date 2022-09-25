Read full article on original website
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama, and What His Mom Said When Nick Saban Tried to Hire Him
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: It’s all about Arkansas’ first full practice on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE — It was a busier summer than usual for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program given the four-game European exhibition tour in August and the accompanying 10 extra days of full practices in late July sandwiched between months of limited practices that began in the first week of June, but on Monday the Hoop Hoops ramped up their official preparations with the first day of full-scale practices as the highly anticipated 2022-23 season begins on Nov. 7.
Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Alabama Game
On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 5 matchup against Nick Saban and Alabama. The No. 20-ranked Razorbacks will face the No. 2 Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. (CDT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.), and the game will be televised on CBS.
KHBS
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talks ahead of Alabama game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama.Hear his speak in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country....
SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room
Tennessee goes hard as it crashes the party shortly after Hogs leave
KHBS
Razorbacks men's basketball team speaks ahead of first official practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team is holding its first official practice Monday.Watch the pre-practice news conference in the video player above. The Hogs will open the 2022-23 season against Louisville on Nov. 21. Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
First-Ever DWRRS "Red Out"
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game vs. No. 2 Alabama has been announced as the first-ever “RED OUT” of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. All fans should wear Razorback red.
KHBS
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
talkbusiness.net
New Bentonville company seeks to reimagine hospitality concepts
A little more than two years after exiting the restaurant business, longtime operator Scott Bowman is writing the next chapter of his hospitality career. Bowman is CEO and one of three managing partners of HighGround Hospitality in Bentonville. The company has been operating quietly for the past several months while forming its investment strategy but appears ready to move quickly after its initial acquisition in August.
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
ourchanginglives.com
Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith
For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
KHBS
Attorneys for Arkansas man charged in Capitol attack file several motions
WASHINGTON — The attorneys for an Arkansas man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol attack have filed several motions in the case. Richard Barnett’s attorneys filed for a motion asking for the courts to dismiss the case, saying the jury pool is tainted. If the...
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
beckersasc.com
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M
John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
KHBS
Plans to focus on careers for students in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education met Monday night for a regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting, members discussed providing more career-focused opportunities for students. Those opportunities could include internships, career fairs, and classes focused on work-based learning. It is all part of the school...
Three-day overnight closures on Highway 71
Both lanes in one direction will be closed once per night for approximately 15 minutes each during the first two nights of work, in order to install traffic signal mast arms.
KHBS
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of killing woman and disposing of her body
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police arrested a man accused of killing a woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. Kacey Jennings, 29, is accused of killing Allison Maria Castro, 28. Fayetteville police came into contact with Jennings on Sept. 19, when they found him at a home...
