Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that
You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
KHBS
Razorbacks men's basketball team speaks ahead of first official practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team is holding its first official practice Monday.Watch the pre-practice news conference in the video player above. The Hogs will open the 2022-23 season against Louisville on Nov. 21. Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last...
Arkansas plans first-ever ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas Athletics tweeted over the weekend encouraging fans to wear red in the school's first-ever "Red Out" for the October 1 game, which is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama, and What His Mom Said When Nick Saban Tried to Hire Him
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room
Tennessee goes hard as it crashes the party shortly after Hogs leave
How Far Did Hogs Fall in Latest Rankings After Loss?
Spoiler alert: No. 2 Alabama is coming up Saturday and it won't be a Top 10 matchup.
KHBS
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talks ahead of Alabama game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama.Hear his speak in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything Nick Saban Said to Open Arkansas Week
Saban met with reporters on Monday ahead of the Crimson Tide's road trip to face the Razorbacks.
Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman Should Dump White Helmets
Why Razorbacks have a legitimate gripe to throw the things in the trash can.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Don't Miss Saturday's Pregame Flyover!
Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
KHBS
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talkbusiness.net
New Bentonville company seeks to reimagine hospitality concepts
A little more than two years after exiting the restaurant business, longtime operator Scott Bowman is writing the next chapter of his hospitality career. Bowman is CEO and one of three managing partners of HighGround Hospitality in Bentonville. The company has been operating quietly for the past several months while forming its investment strategy but appears ready to move quickly after its initial acquisition in August.
ourchanginglives.com
Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith
For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
Fort Smith Police searching for missing teen
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Bobby Sherrin was last seen near the 4600 block of North 33rd Street in Fort Smith on Sept. 26, 2022. According to FSPD, Sherrin was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith
Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Comments / 0