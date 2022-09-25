ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

POV: After Over 12 Years of WFH Life, These are the Tools That Make Me Successful

By Terri WIlliams
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYy5f_0i9pY4G900

Table of Contents

When COVID-19 took the world by storm, many working professionals, maybe you, were forced to adapt to a work-from-home routine. It was difficult for many, as people quickly learned about the home office essentials they didn’t know they needed, but not me — a veteran of the work-from-home scene.

I’ve been working from home as a freelance journalist since the end of 2010. Thankfully, when the first wave of COVID-19 hit, my routine was not affected. But as some of my friends were forced to make the transition, they would ask how I could bear to do it through the whole workday.

They would complain of discomfort and the inability to concentrate. I thought that was a funny question, “how can you bear to do it,” because now, I can’t imagine spending this many hours anywhere else. But one thing became clear — none of my friends had the right tools to successfully work from home.

After 12 years of working out of my own home, these are the tools I’ve found to work for me to thrive professionally within my own walls.

1. A Standing Desk

I actually have three desks: a primary workstation, a secondary for testing and a third to store “stuff” on it that I’m not using. Just because I work eight hours a day doesn’t mean that I’m sitting down the entire time. I love the Vari Curve Electric Standing Desk because it can be adjusted in height from 25 inches to 50.5 inches. This allows me to sit some of the time and then stand up when I want a change of pace. The desktop is also a spacious 60 inches and has plenty of room for all of my desk essentials and accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvFMc_0i9pY4G900

I also have a Seville Classics Tempered Glass Desk. It’s also an adjustable standing desk and even has a pull-out drawer. This desk doesn’t adjust in height as much as the Vari Curve Desk, with a tighter range of 27.5 inches to 46.5 inches. However, it has a smaller, 47-inch footprint, making it a great choice for small or tight spaces. The tempered glass top on the black desk can be used as a dry-erase board, but I don’t use it for that. In fact, I keep a desk pad on top to avoid scratching and smudging the glass because I don’t ever want to be in the “that’s why we can’t have nice things” club.

My third desk is my favorite and I purchased it years ago from either Overstock or Wayfair. I love the chrome base and clear, tempered glass top. While assembling the desk, I turned one of the screws too tight and created a small crack in the glass, but you can’t see it because there’s a desk mat on top of it as well. It’s not an adjustable standing desk, but since it’s made of glass and has sawhorse legs, it doesn’t take up much visual space in the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQ74o_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Vari Curve Electric Standing Desk 60×30 $875.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uzRm_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Seville Classics Tempered Glass Desk $399.99

2. An External Monitor

In a previous life, I was a media department manager and video editor, so I got into the habit of viewing my work on large monitors in the edit bay. Today, it’s impossible to go back to using a laptop screen as my primary viewing source. A large external monitor is easier on your eyes and helps you sit properly instead of being hunched over. I’m currently testing a 40-inch Innocn Ultrawide Monitor, which is the largest monitor I’ve ever tested and I’m pretty sure I’m in love. For such a large monitor, it’s quite slim and the stand can swivel and tilt with an adjustable height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgyZS_0i9pY4G900

My other large monitors include the 32-inch ASUS ProArt Monitor, which has gorgeous colors, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It can be adjusted in height, and also swivel and tilt for better viewing angles.

I’m also a fan of curved monitors because they make it much easier to work for long periods. I have the 27-inch MSI Curved Gaming Monitor, and although it isn’t as large as the other monitors, the 1500R curved panel makes it one of my favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9ZYA_0i9pY4G900

Buy: INNOCN Ultrawide Monitor 40-Inch $599.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHFmR_0i9pY4G900

Buy: ASUS ProArt Display 32-Inch $652.85 (orig. $699.00) 7% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZ1S1_0i9pY4G900

Buy: MSI 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

3. A Comfortable Chair

The best desk and monitor in the world won’t matter if your chair is uncomfortable. In fact, having the right chair is so crucial that we wrote an entire article on the best ergonomic chairs . Trust me when I tell you that the Humanscale Freedom Headrest Chair is probably more comfortable than your sofa or your bed.

If you prefer a gaming chair, I highly recommend the Mavix M9 Gaming Chair. You may have noticed that all of these chairs have leather seats since that’s my preference. However, if you would rather have a cloth textile, the Branch Verve Chair has a 3D knit fabric with a contoured seat and back, and adjustable lumbar rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJRwK_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Humanscale Freedom Task Chair with Headrest $1,634.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCCpW_0i9pY4G900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sN8cm_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Branch Verve Chair $549

4. Ergonomic Keyboard and Mouse

A good keyboard helps me type faster (and more accurately) while keeping me comfortable with an ergonomic design. I only use backlit keyboards — they’re invaluable when I’m typing at night and I don’t want to turn on a lot of lights. And nothing feels better underneath my fingertips than the Logitech MX Keys for Mac, which has spherically dished keys. The smart, wireless keyboard lights up as soon as I approach it and it automatically adjusts the lighting level based on the lighting in the room. The Satechi Compact Keyboard is a close second. It’s also slim, wireless, and has backlit keys for low-light environments.

As it relates to mice, Logitech’s MX Master 3 for Mac is the single best mouse that I’ve ever used. It’s ridiculously comfortable in a hand, super-fast and can be used on any surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLMEz_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Logitech MX Keys for Mac $117.66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3aSJ_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Satechi Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac $79.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sfAo_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Logitech MX Master 3 Bluetooth Mouse $90.99 (orig. $99.99) 9% OFF

5. Docking Station

Since I’m using external monitors, keyboards and mice, I need a convenient way to connect everything. I’ve been using Satechi Multi-Port Adapters for years and have found them to work well, not take up much space and have all the ports needed to perform my job.

When I’m using my Dell at another desk, I use the Plugable Universal Laptop Docking Station . Although all of my monitors have HDMI ports, this docking station also includes adapters to use with older monitors that have DVI or VGA ports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVBJD_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Satechi Multi-Port Adapter $79.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXRhB_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station $119.00 (orig. $159.99) 26% OFF

6. Quality Headphones

Silence is golden when trying to concentrate — and by silence, I mean the absence of outside noise. The Master & Dynamic MW75 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones work overtime to block out the sound of lawn mowers and weed whackers. The soft lambskin leather makes it easy to comfortably wear the headphones for hours at a time and I can even take phone calls on them.

When I’m not wearing the MW75’s, I’m wearing another favorite — the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Headphones , which have hybrid noise canceling and ambient pass-through. These wireless headphones also have a wear sensor that pauses music when I remove the headphones and continues playing when I put them back on. Both headphones deliver rich, robust sounds when I’m making my way through my playlists, and encourage me to be more productive as I’m working.

Other than these two models, SPY has tested and reviewed the best noise canceling headphones and the best wireless headphones as well as the best wireless earbuds of the year for your convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YlKg_0i9pY4G900

Buy: MW75 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $599.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEu5L_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 $399.00

7. Excellent Speakers

I don’t always feel like wearing my headphones. However, I also don’t like the idea of desktop speakers because I don’t want two separate speakers on my desk.  My Marshall Acton III Portable Bluetooth Speaker is relatively small, but it’s designed to provide immersive sound that fills the room. The wireless stereo speaker uses Bluetooth but also has a 3.5-millimeter input.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enk18_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Speaker $279.99

8. Useful Lamp

My favorite lamp is the BenQ eReading LED Desk Lamp. However, it’s white and doesn’t match the rest of my WFH accessories (yeah, I’m that person), so I use it on my nightstand when I’m reading in bed. Despite this, I still think it makes for one of the best desktop lamps. The arm has 3 adjustable joints to swing up and down as well as in and out, and it shuts off with a light touch. I also like that the color temperature and brightness levels can be adjusted.

I also have not one but two LumiCharge LED Desk Lamps on one desk. These lightweight lamps are so versatile. I can swivel and tilt both the base and head, and the lamps have a built-in clock. The color temperature and brightness levels can be changed, and I can set the sensor to turn on the lamps when I walk close to them. The lamps even have a wireless charging dock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmVJ0_0i9pY4G900

Buy: BenQ eReading LED Desk Lamp $229.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9gJp_0i9pY4G900

Buy: LumiCharge Smart Desk Lamp $85.00 (orig. $104.00) 18% OFF

9. Space-Saving Exercise Equipment

As much as I love working from home, I will admit that I don’t move around as much as I should. I’m not walking across a parking lot, and it doesn’t take too many steps to get to my bathroom or the coffee maker in my kitchen. What I started doing to walk more was involving the Mobvoi Home Treadmill in my routine. Having a treadmill at home allows me to exercise at any time, morning, noon or night and in any weather, so I never have a valid excuse not to work out. The treadmill has an LED console, is quiet and easy to operate and doesn’t take up much space. I can also slide the treadmill underneath a sofa when not in use.

However, variety is the spice of life, and my MYX Fitness Bike is another WFH item I wouldn’t be able to survive without. It’s positioned in front of my balcony, so I can enjoy the view when riding it, and the touchscreen lets me access both live and on-demand workouts. However, most of the time, I’m catching up on the news while pedaling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKI28_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Mobvoi Home Treadmill $269.99 (orig. $449.99) 40% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBP3k_0i9pY4G900

Buy: MYX II Plus Bike $1,599

10. Portable Power

I live in the South, and we don’t get enough snow or cold weather to have a proper winter. Despite that, tropical storms are frequent in this region, and on numerous occasions, the power has gone out while I was working. The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 has been a lifesaver, allowing me to plug in a monitor, several lamps and also a fan since the HVAC goes out while recharging my laptop and smartphone. As a result, I’ve been able to comfortably continue working during inclement weather.

Working from home doesn’t always mean that you’re working from home . Sometimes, you may be working in the library, at a coffeehouse or on the beach. The Anker Powerhouse 100 Portable Charger is small enough to toss in my laptop bag , and carry wherever I go. The Powerhouse 100 can charge my laptop and phone at the same time. In fact, it can charge up to four devices simultaneously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bgtfb_0i9pY4G900

Buy: Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $1,649.00

Buy: Anker PowerHouse 100 Portable Charger $199.99

About the Author: Terri Williams

As a journalist, Terri Williams covers a variety of topics ranging from the best business practices to law trends to real estate. She also tests some of the best tech products and home goods on the market. Recently, Terri has taught readers about the best air purifiers , the best wet dry vacuums and the best waterproof speakers . All recommendations are based on items personally tried and loved.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Review: How Does Acer’s Predator Triton 300 OLED SE Perform?

Acer’s Predator line of gaming laptops remains some of our absolute favorites on the marketplace, straddling the line between performance, portability, and price. The latest edition of the Triton 300 line, revamped for 2022, comes chock-full of plenty of engaging features, including an RTX 3060 GPU, an OLED display, a 1080p web camera, and more. So how does it fare? We spent a few weeks testing a review unit provided to us and came away with these thoughts. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE OLED Gaming Laptop Buy: Acer Predator Triton 300 SE OLED Gaming Laptop $1,949.99 Buy: Acer Predator Triton 300 SE OLED...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Curious About Smart Glasses? The Spy-Tested Razer Bluetooth Glasses Are Now Under $50

Do you wear glasses? If you do, then you’ve probably felt the irritating pain of a headset pressing your glasses into the side of your head. It’s not comfortable and can definitely impact long play sessions with friends. Why not get rid of the headset altogether and let your glasses act as your mic and headset? The Razer Anzu smart glasses act as both mic and speakers, while also filtering out blue light. Sure, the battery life is only five hours long when using those features, but it’s an easy way to cut back on discomfort while gaming — especially if...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Nimble Champ Review: This Portable Charger Delivers Power, Speed and Portability, But Is It Worth The Cost?

From taking gallery-worthy photos to gaming on the go, most of us expect our smartphones to do more than ever. The good news is that the best smartphones are more than capable of keeping up. But sometimes they need a little boost, and that’s where a portable charger comes in. I recently tested out the Nimble Champ Portable Charger while traveling across the country, commuting around town and even just around the house. Despite the admittedly steep price, I still think this is one of the best portable chargers for a day spent on the move, largely because it ticks off...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

First Look: The Futuristic C SEED HLR MicroLED TV Is a Massive Foldable Outdoor TV for the 1%

In just the past two years, we’ve flexible displays go from science-fiction to fact, and we’ve previously covered rollable OLED TVs and folding smartphones. Now, the outdoor TV market is getting its first foldable design, the futuristic C SEED HLR 201 TV. The outdoor TV appeared this week at the CEDIA Expo 2022, and it’s the latest product from Austrian company C SEED. The C SEED HLR TV packs quite a few firsts into a single product. The massive 201-inch screen utilizes MicroLED technology, a display technology that offers cutting-edge clarity that’s so good it’s starting to replace green screens in...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Exercise Equipment#Pov#Wfh#Fitness#Wfh Life
SPY

Watch: This TikTok Creator Is Going Viral for Their Awesome Stranger Things Halloween Display

Do you have a friend that’s a little too obsessed with Halloween? We are that friend. And even though it’s not even October, we’re still very much in Halloween mode here at SPY, and we’re not alone. This week, TikTok creator @HorrorProps has gone viral for his Stranger Things-inspired Halloween display, which is one of the most inventive and spooky displays we’ve ever seen. Check it out: @horrorprops ♬ Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein Stranger Things fans will instantly recognize this tabluea, which is a perfect recreation of a pivotal moment in the season 4 episode 4...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Steelers vs. Browns Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)

Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Now that we’re in Week 3,  it’s time to start figuring out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play for the rest of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
SPY

The Best Security Cameras That Don’t Require a Subscription in 2022

Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras.  Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly upgrade your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
SPY

The Best Projector Screens For Your Next Movie Night

Al fresco dining makes food taste better, and the same can be said of watching a movie. Gathering some friends and family in the backyard makes movie night feel like a special occasion. The first step is getting a good projector, and while you can use a white wall, a projector screen will greatly enhance the viewing experience. And when the weather sours, you should also consider putting a projector screen indoors, for a more cinematic viewing experience. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best projector screens for indoor and outdoor use, as well as pop-up and inflatable options. Related: Samsung Freestyle...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 5 Tech Deals of the Day: See Time-Sensitive Savings from Anker, Samsung, Apple, Garmin, and More

Some of the best tech gifts can often be pricey. You can spend hundreds or even thousands on a geeky device you’ve been eying on for yourself (or perhaps a gift to someone), which is why a good discount goes a long way. That’s why we are constantly scouring all the channels to uncover the top tech deals around. From the best smartphones that serve double duty as our go-to cameras, to outlet extenders that offer utility to help charge all your gadgets, we want to make sure you get that satisfaction of not paying full price. You’ll want to check back...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

A good gaming desk can help level-up your skills, so we found the top setups

If you're a keen gamer, setting up a dedicated space to enjoy the latest title can upgrade your experience, especially if you invest in a top-notch gaming desk. To fully immerse yourself, especially on a PC, you need space to set up peripherals, including your mouse, keyboard, headset rack, speakers and maybe multiple monitor stands, too.
COMPUTERS
SPY

This New Strip Light Brings Budget-Friendly Ambience to Any Room

Ambient, aesthetic lighting brings a certain effect to a room that’s hard to describe and hard to ignore. It can help you relax or set the perfect mood for a late-night Call of Duty session. The downside is the price. Many ambient lighting systems cost an arm and a leg. Govee came along with affordably-priced light strips, but sometimes it just didn’t stack up to the higher-end models. Now Govee is back with a brand-new light strip. The LED Strip Light M1 not only improved the number of overall lights per segment, b t it brings RGBIC+ controls, easier setup, and...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Secret Hack to Get a Canon Digital Camera Right Now for Just $259

If you want to get into photography this year, are going on a trip, or are looking for a reliable camera to shoot content on, you’ll want to take advantage of this new Amazon deal, which gets you the best-selling Canon PowerShot SX420 on sale for just $259. It’s regularly priced at $399+ on other sites, so the current deal saves you a whopping $140 off one of Canon’s signature digital cameras. Buy: Canon PowerShot SX420 The trick to scoring this Amazon camera deal is to take advantage of Amazon’s “open box” stock. While Amazon offers a number of “renewed”...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Small But Mighty: This SanDisk Flash Drive Packs 256 Gigs, Is 72 Is Just $22 Today

As much as we all tend to rely on cloud storage, there are still times when you need a way to physically transfer digital files, documents, and media content. That’s where a flash drive comes in to save the day. Not just any flash drive, but one that has ample space so you don’t ever have to worry about chopping up your stuff onto several flash drives. For a limited time, the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit Flash Drive is discounted by 72% off — making it one of the best bang-for-the-buck flash drive deals at roughly under nine cents per gigabyte. Buy:...
COMPUTERS
SPY

First Look: Logitech’s New Gaming Handheld Has Potential, But Can It Outshine the Switch?

Once strictly focussing on PC accessories, Logitech has grown substantially in the last several years tackling everything from true wireless earbuds and streaming cameras for the work from home user. Gaming has also been a strong focus for the company, and while it has established itself for making some of the best gaming keyboards and wireless mice, console gaming has been getting a lot of attention of late. Case in point, Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld, which supports cloud streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. It’s a portable console with potential to reel in gamers that...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Carhartt Fall & Winter Gear

The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Kick the NFL Season Off in Style With the Best Places to Buy NFL Gear in 2022

With the 2022 NFL season in full swing, it’s time to start stocking up on gear to rep your favorite team(s). Whether you’re a member of Raider Nation or a 49er Faithful, you will want to know the best places to buy NFL gear for the 2022 season. SPY editors love football season and know a thing or two about where to shop for the best gear in any category. That said, we felt it was only right to create a list of the best places to buy NFL gear to make your shopping experience easier. It doesn’t matter if you’re a...
NFL
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy