Jefferson County, IN

WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
Accidents
County
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Southern Indiana#Off Road Vehicle#Traffic Accident#North 600
WTHR

Kentucky man who shot classmates in 1997 imprisoned for life

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Every member voted to have...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Indiana making major investment in affordable housing

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana announced five developments have received millions in awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The funding is used to incentivize developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing. “Affordable housing is critical to Indiana’s success, and this investment is a huge piece...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTHR

Nationwide sweep nets 10 million fentanyl pills

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities are touting the results of a massive nationwide fentanyl seizure over the summer. The Justice Department said Tuesday the "One Pill Can Kill" initiative led to the seizure of more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder from May 23 through Sept. 8 of this year.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year

INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

