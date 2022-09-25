Read full article on original website
Related
Silver Alert canceled after missing teen from southern Indiana found safe
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 13-year-old boy from southern Indiana was found safe Monday morning. The Scottsburg City Police Department said Joseph Hanlin was last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. in Scottsburg, which is roughly 80 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.
Hoosier help headed to Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches mainland US
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple organizations in Indiana are sending help to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall. Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated as Hurricane Ian continues its course toward the mainland United States. In a social media post, Indiana Task Force 1 announced it had been...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning and is on its trek toward Florida. While the Sunshine State prepares for the hurricane to make landfall, hundreds of Red Cross volunteers and staff are setting up evacuation shelters, including volunteers from Indiana. Five Red Cross...
Lawrence County firefighters raising concerns about losing ambulance service
LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Indiana community, already concerned about access to maternity and medical care because of a hospital closure, is worried about access to ambulance service, too. Now, volunteer firefighters in Lawrence County are sounding the alarm. In rural Lawrence County, distance is already a challenge...
$50K, $100K Hoosier Lottery Powerball-winning tickets sold in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Edinburgh
INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging participants to check their Powerball tickets after Saturday's drawing resulted in five big winners. The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. A $2 million-winning ticket with Power Play was sold at Circle K #2229, located at 602 W. Main St....
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHR
Kentucky man who shot classmates in 1997 imprisoned for life
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Every member voted to have...
WTHR
‘Indiana Doesn’t Own Your Body. You Do.’ | California's governor touts the state as abortion sanctuary on Indiana billboards
INDIANAPOLIS — Along I-465 near exit 11 in Indianapolis is a billboard depicting a woman in shackles that reads, "Indiana doesn’t own your body. You do." – in bold typeface. Underneath those words are a link that takes users to abortion resources and services, but they're far...
Indiana making major investment in affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana announced five developments have received millions in awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The funding is used to incentivize developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing. “Affordable housing is critical to Indiana’s success, and this investment is a huge piece...
Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHR
Nationwide sweep nets 10 million fentanyl pills
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities are touting the results of a massive nationwide fentanyl seizure over the summer. The Justice Department said Tuesday the "One Pill Can Kill" initiative led to the seizure of more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder from May 23 through Sept. 8 of this year.
Indiana attorney, libertarian group sue to block student debt forgiveness
INDIANAPOLIS — A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first...
Indiana abortion providers renew pledge to fight for care access after state files appeal
INDIANAPOLIS — Some state leaders are fighting back Friday after a preliminary injunction was granted by an Indiana judge, allowing abortion care to resume in the Hoosier State. The state has filed an appeal, seeking a stay of Thursday's order as they ask Indiana's highest court to take up...
Salesforce Co-CEO reiterates support of employees seeking equal abortion care access
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers in central Indiana said earlier this year it would support workers who are worried about access to abortion, up to arranging for them to relocate. In a Thursday interview with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow, Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff cited the company's stance...
Indiana appeals judge's order blocking state's abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana has appealed a judge’s order that blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, seeking a stay of that order and asking the state's high court to take up the case. The appeal filed Thursday night with the Indiana Court of...
WTHR
Hoosier Lotto wants you to check your ticket
Those tickets ranged from $50 thousand dollars in winnings to $2 million dollars. That ticket was sold at a Circle K in New Albany.
Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year
INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0